Group 10 is considering dishing out suspensions to players who were late withdrawals from the Western representative derby at Blayney.
Both Group 10 and Group 11 first grade teams were forced into some late changes in the lead-up to Saturday's annual fixture.
Those who pulled out of the game but were able to supply a medical certificate detailing their injury will be exempt from the bans.
ACM understands no Group 11 players are in the firing line.
However, Group 10 chairman Linore Zamparini said a couple of players from the region's eastern conference were being looked at ahead of round four of the Peter McDonald Premiership this weekend.
He wouldn't detail which players are yet to produce a medical certificate.
For me, I think we're spoiling what we're trying to promote by paying players at this level.- Group 10 chairman Linore Zamparini
"We're chasing names at the moment," Zamparini said.
The hard-lined stance comes on the back of calls to shake-up the Western Rams' representative derby following a litany of issues with the concept in recent years.
Both Group sides have been plagued by withdrawals throughout the last couple of instalments, leading to Group 10 legend and rep selector Royce George to call for change on Tuesday.
Zamparini admitted discussions were taking place at both a Group 10 and PMP boardroom level, and said if need be the drastic step of banning players who boycotted the rep game would be adopted.
"It's with the PMP committee at the moment and being discussed there," he said.
Zamparini said whatever decision the PMP board implemented would cover both Group 10 and Group 11.
"We're all in the same boat," he added.
Zamparini, Gary Goldsmith and Wayne Boyd make up the Group 10 contingent on the PMP board. Derrick Hoe, Paul Loxley and Ross McDermott represent Group 11, while Matt Lawson is the referee's member.
Zamparini, a long time administrator in Group 10, believes there are a number of reasons why the Group game is proving a hard sell for players.
He said the game "being a dead end" was an issue, with no higher rep honours on offer for players at a Western level. The Rams' senior side was selected and played games in the pre-season in 2023.
He, however, refused to believe paying players to play rep footy was an option.
"For me, I think we're spoiling what we're trying to promote by paying players at this level," he said.
"It's supposed to be an honour and privilege to pull on that sky blue jumper. Many years ago, we look back and a guy like Dave Scott had plenty of pride and respect in the jumper and that translated down to the players.
"You hope players want to go out there and do it for themselves. Represent their towns, their clubs and pull on that jumper."
Zamparini said a serious look at a pre-season rep game could be both Groups' best bet.
"Coming out of what has been a COVID-impacted few years had been hard. We haven't played much footy, and the calendar has been hard to juggle. We'll look at our options and go from there," he added.
