Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Group 10 board to consider issuing suspensions following Western rep round issues

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated May 10 2023 - 10:05am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Group 10 is considering dishing out suspensions to players who were late withdrawals from the Western representative derby at Blayney.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Editor, Central Western Daily

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.