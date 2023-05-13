IN almost 85 years of life, Bill Deeley doesn't have any regrets in life.
"I've just treated people how I would like to be treated," he said.
"I feel like I've done the best I can in life."
That's a great standard for anyone to live by and there's no doubt Mr Deeley has done this.
Since moving to Bathurst in 1978, Mr Deeley's has been involved in a number of organisations and his selfless service has been rewarded by being named a Living Legend.
The Living Legends program was launched by Bathurst Regional Council in the city's bicentenary year in 2015, with 200 people originally honoured.
A number of people have been added to the list each year since and Mr Deeley was one of six new people honoured on Sunday, May 7.
He said the honour is something he had never thought about or expected.
"It does give you a bit of a warm feeling, when I did hear about it," he said.
"It's nice to be recognised for what you've done around town.
"My family is really happy about it, of course."
Originally growing up in Sydney, Mr Deeley first came to Bathurst in 1978, working for the then Bathurst City Council, moving from Deniliquin, in the state's Riverina region.
"We originally intended to move back to Sydney," he said.
"After being here for a few years, we decided we'd stay here.
"We did think about it when I retired [in 1997] but we stayed.
"Bathurst has been good to us. It's a good town and it's getter better all the time.
"The facilities here, there's a lot of facilities here that weren't here when I was here."
Over the years, Mr Deeley has been involved in a number of organisations and his community involvement first began back in 1965 in Molong with Apex.
"I became a life member of Apex in Deniliquin. I was district governor when I was on the zone board," he said.
"Apex doesn't exist anymore but it was a community organisation like Lions but it has a compulsory retiring age of 40."
When he moved to Bathurst 45 years ago, he transferred from the Deniliquin Lions Club to the Bathurst Lions Club, remaining a member until 1985, serving in several roles such as deputy district governor.
In 1984, he assisted with the formation of the Bathurst Family History Group, which now has over 300 financial members.
"There were a few people in town I knew that were interested in family history," he said.
"I joined the Society of Genealogists in 1969. They were forming a few family history groups and so we formed one here.
"It was myself and a group of about five others that started the group."
Over the years, he served on the group's committee and is also a life member.
He's also served on the committee of the Bathurst District Historical Society, where he is also a life member.
For 11 years, Mr Deeley has also served on the Whiddon Homes (formerly Ilumba Gardens) Local Management Board, assisting the elderly with minor maintenance and gardening.
"I also visit people in nursing homes," he said.
"There was about five I was visiting for about 18 months. I just talked to them.
"One I saw the other week and I gave him a birthday card. He grabbed it and said, 'I'll treasure this for all my life'.
"It's nice when you get that kind of reaction. It might've been the only birthday card he got."
He's also been a regular volunteer for the Seymour Centre, as a photographer.
For a quarter of a century, Mr Deeley has been a member of the Bathurst Plains Probus Club, having served as president for a time, while acting as club public officer, historian and photographer since 2011.
His love of photography also extends to the Bathurst Camera Club, where he's been a member for 12 years.
Mr Deeley has also been a member of the Bathurst University of the Third Age (U3A) for over 25 years and received an award for 40 years of service to Freemasonry.
"I just try and keep myself busy," he said.
