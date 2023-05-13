Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

Bathurst man Bill Deeley reflects on a life that led to him being named a Living Legend

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
May 13 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bill Deeley at the Living Legends ceremony on Sunday, May 7. Picture by Bradley Jurd
Bill Deeley at the Living Legends ceremony on Sunday, May 7. Picture by Bradley Jurd

IN almost 85 years of life, Bill Deeley doesn't have any regrets in life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.