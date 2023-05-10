A MOTHER of three fears she will become homeless and lose her children if she can't secure a rental property before the end of the month.
Liz (whose name has been changed by the Western Advocate for safety reasons) has been on the hunt for a new residence since August, 2022, but was dealt a devastating blow a few months later when she learnt her current rental home was being listed for sale.
The property has since sold, and now she and her three children, one of which has complex disabilities, need to vacate the premises by the end of May.
She has applied and been knocked back for "countless" places on the Bathurst rental market and, despite contacting numerous support agencies for assistance, Liz has been unable to secure a suitable property.
The problem is a lack of stock on the market at a time when there is enormous demand for rentals.
"It's just always the same response: there's a higher demand," Liz said.
The prospect of becoming homeless with three children under the age of 15 years old is putting an immense amount of pressure on her.
"[It's] a lot of pressure, to the point that I've had breakdowns multiple times every day, because I have the fear that if I don't get a house I'll lose my kids," Liz said.
She said her children are aware of what is going on and are scared of being separated from her.
Unfortunately, Liz doesn't have any family or friends in Bathurst who would be able to take her and her children in at this time.
The only option available to her would be to stay in a hotel, but that comes with its own challenges.
Her child with complex disabilities uses a wheelchair to get around and needs to sleep in a hospital bed.
"I can't really set that up in a hotel room with me and my three kids," Liz said.
Leaving the 2795 postcode is also not an option, as her children have regular appointments with medical service providers in Bathurst that need to be maintained.
For now, she is continuing to apply for rental properties and has several inspections booked.
Her hope is, by sharing her story, someone in the community might be able to offer a solution before she needs to vacate her home.
"I'm hoping someone will take a chance, because I don't want to lose my kids," Liz said.
"... I'm desperate. I'm just a desperate mum that wants a chance to have a house and a roof over my kids' heads.
"I've got enough stress having a severely disabled child and a mildly disabled child without the added stress of not having a roof."
Anyone who thinks they could help Liz can contact the Western Advocate on 6331 2611.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
