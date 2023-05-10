Western Advocate
Bathurst mother and children at risk of homelessness amid rental crisis

Rachel Chamberlain
Rachel Chamberlain
May 11 2023 - 4:30am
A Bathurst mother is trying desperately to find a rental property for her and her three children. Stock picture
A MOTHER of three fears she will become homeless and lose her children if she can't secure a rental property before the end of the month.

