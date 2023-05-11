Sloan brothers delivering for Giants in lead up to Bathurst derby

SAM and Will Sloan might only be 22 and 17-years-old respectively but the brothers and Bathurst Giants players have already seen their big share of derby battles with the Bathurst Bushrangers.
But no matter how many times the game comes around it's a contest that always gives them a thrill.
The duo will hope to deliver for the Giants as they battle the Bushrangers at George Park 2 this weekend, not only for top spot on the table but with each side trying to maintain their unbeaten start.
The Sloan brothers are two of many Giants who have come all the way through the club's junior ranks to become valuable contributors to the tier one senior men's squad.
At a young age they're already had their great share of accolades.
Sam finished last season as the Giants' leading goal scorer for the season by a wide margin, scoring 45 goals in 16 games, and in the 2021 season he finished as the top scorer for the entire competition.
He's been a repeat AFL Central West representative team members at both the junior and senior level.
That experience and his continued work for the club has seen him named as part of the Giants' leadership group this year.
Will was marked by coach Shane Broes as one of the players to watch this year after a couple of promising performances in the tier one squad during the 2022 campaign.
He was a key part of the Giants' premiership-winning under 17s team last season and made the most of every opportunity he had with the senior side.
Most recently, Will was also named the player's player in the Giants' round two victory over the Dubbo Demons.
That win over the Demons was something that their father and stand-in coach for the game, Mick, believed was earned on the back of a huge effort in the midfield and the team's ability to withstand early pressure.
Sam said the team's strong start goes back to the work everyone had put in even before the opening bounce on round one.
"We've had a really good start to the season. Everyone put in a really big pre-season. We had a lot of numbers throughout it," he said.
"We want to keep building throughout the year and make another deep run at the finals again. We only lost to the Bushrangers by 11 points in the grand final last year, so the drive is there and we know we're competitive enough to win a grand final.
"We're just focused on just playing to our game plan. Bushrangers are always a tough team. They've got some quality players and have also had a really good start to the season, so we'll need to be at our best to be competitive.
Will said it's been nice seeing the younger players in the side making their mark over the first two rounds.
"I think one of the strong parts of our team are our juniors. Most of our team is under 20s, and we've had five or six players who have come through there," he said.
"We've got a really young side and we've got a lot to look forward to.
"I feel like we'll go alright this weekend, and it's definitely going to be a good game. I think the younger generation coming through gives us a few younger legs to use."
The first derby of the season gets underway from 2.15pm this Saturday.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
