Davey looks to make his 200th Bushrangers game a derby delight

TAKING part in your 200th match for your club is special experience for anyone, but when it comes in a derby game as a player-coach it means so much more.
Alex Davey leads out the Bathurst Bushrangers for this Saturday's highly anticipated game against the Bathurst Giants at George Park 2, where both clubs look to keep their unbeaten starts to the AFL Central West senior men's tier one season intact.
Bushrangers' 49-point win over the Orange Tigers last round gives Davey and his side a great platform to build off ahead of what will be their biggest test of the season so far.
Davey said the Bushrangers mean the world to him, and it's a thrill to reach the double century in such a big game.
"It's amazing. It's a huge achievement for a club that I'm really passionate about. I've been playing for the since under 17s, where I played as a 15-year-old, and made my senior debut in 2009. It's unreal to get here," he said.
"It's great to have a couple of good wins to our name going into the grand final rematch. It's going to be a big game, and both sides will badly want to get the win.
"We're staying focused on ourselves and what we can improve upon week in and week out. It'll be interesting to see what Giants will bring this year, especially after we had that win over them in the grand final last year."
Bushrangers will be gunning for their 21st win in a row in the top tier men's competition this Saturday and their seventh straight derby victory.
There's several other milestones for the Bushrangers taking place this weekend.
James Leven (senior men's tier one) and Sam Flude (senior men's tier two) will be bringing up their 50th matches for the club at George Park.
Bushrangers' tier two side are also on the hunt for victory this Saturday against the Giants, but they come into the match off a loss to the Cowra Blues.
The Bathurst men were right into the contest until the Blues ran away from them after the half-time break to win by 39 points.
Coach Sam Kennedy is eager to get back in front of a home crowd for the biggest game of the season to date.
"We've had a really good start. We're 1-1 at the moment after a tough one last weekend, where we were a little unfortunate to go down," he said.
"It's tough travelling away, especially when we're away from first grade. Splitting the teams can be difficult, but other than that we've had a good start to the season and we've got a great group of core players.
"We've had a good start to the season with our numbers, so hopefully we continue to get a good group of players each week and build up that core group."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.