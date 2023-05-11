Western Advocate
Davey looks to make his 200th Bushrangers game a derby delight

By Alexander Grant
Updated May 11 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 3:00pm
Andrew James (men's tier one captain), Alex Davey (men's tier one coach) and Sam Kennedy (men's tier two coach) are keen for the opening derby of the season. Picture by Alexander Grant.

TAKING part in your 200th match for your club is special experience for anyone, but when it comes in a derby game as a player-coach it means so much more.

