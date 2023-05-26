A MUCH-loved partner, father, grandfather and friend, Anthony Thompson has been farewelled by those nearest to him after a 10-month battle with a brain tumour.
Born in Wagga Wagga - the birth place of champions as he used to say - on August 5, 1963, Mr Thompson held fond memories of learning to cook with his mother Val. And according to his partner Kim, that love for good food continued throughout his life.
Mr Thompson developed a good work ethic from a young age, and after his family moved and settled down in Blayney, he secured his first job as a garbage collector when he was only 12 years old. It was with his earnings through collecting the garbage that he would buy Chinese for dinner every Friday, for his sister and himself.
Mr Thompson also had many fond memories with his brothers Patrick and Graham. He and Patrick would often go out trapping rabbits together, and while he didn't meet his older brother Graham until later in life, Mr Thompson had memories of them catching up and watching fireworks.
READ MORE:
After moving to Bathurst, Mr Thompson became involved in Harness Racing and worked for the highly successful Turnbull family, where he not only tended to the horses at home but raced them professionally.
Mr Thompson had many other jobs throughout his life, including working at the brickworks, spending seven years as a maintenance man at a nursing home and also 22 years in corrective services.
In his early 20s, Mr Thompson married Julie Stewart and the couple had two beautiful children; Shaun and Katie. He had many memories of his 'dad and daughter days' with Katie, and his trips fishing with Shaun.
And then along came his grandchildren; Lily, Joseph, Eli, Ava and Ollie, who were all the apples of his eye until his last day. He cherished every moment with his children and grandchildren.
Later in life, Mr Thompson met his his new partner Kim, who was by his side from the diagnoses in June 2022, until he drew his last breath on April 30, 2023. Mr Thompson quickly accepted the diagnoses and made the decision to live each day he had to the fullest, never losing his dry sense of humour and quick wit.
His partner Kim said that she is so blessed to have been part of Mr Thompson's life. She said he would give the shirt off his back to any of his family or friends and was an incredibly loving, caring man - despite the tough exterior.
Those closest to Mr Thompson want nothing more than for those who knew him to share their stories and hold those precious memories close.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.