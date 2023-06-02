ALMOST four months ago, Run4Pepper hit the ground running with the aim of raising money and building camaraderie.
And the initiative has hit the initial goal out of the park.
The charitable organisation set out with a goal to raise $10,000 for the Sydney Children's Hospital (SCH) and Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC), and this goal has been obliterated.
More than $44,000 has been raised in the three months that Run4Pepper has been operating, and those participating in the charity have done more than just raise much needed funds.
They have also improved their physical and mental health, by participating in weekly "Bunch Runs" around Macquarie River to prepare for the Sydney Morning Herald Half Marathon.
Brent Osborne was the pioneer behind the fundraiser, which he set up as a way to show his support for the Christie family.
The Christie family, who have a close connection to Mr Osborne, frequently utilised the services of both the SCH and RMHC while their daughter, Pepper, the charities namesake was battling a birth defect.
Pepper lost her battle at just 16-months-old in October 2022.
The half-marathon took place on May 21, and Mr Osborne was stoked with the turn-out.
"It was brilliant," he said.
"It was a beautiful day, over 40 of us went down there to do either the 10 km or half marathon."
"Everyone smashed their PB's and well exceeded anyone's expectations of how we would do in the race," he said.
The day was an extremely humbling experience for Mr Osborne, who said he felt very proud of himself and what has been accomplished over the past few months.
But the day also served as a reminder of a very difficult time in the lives of the Christie family.
"It's a reminder of a very difficult time in their life with the loss of Pepper and also a reminder of a difficult road ahead, so there is a mixture of emotions for the family it was organised for," he said.
"I just hope the Christie family walked away from it just knowing that there is a community of people that are here for them, and here to support them."
This support has been evident throughout the entirety of Run4Pepper, especially during a fundraising day at Proctor Park, which was held on Saturday, May 6.
People poured into Proctor on the day, where there were a variety of games and raffles, and even two Western Premier League games dedicated to the cause.
One of these games paid a special tribute to the Christie family, as Pepper's older brother was able to take the field before the Bathurst 75s WPL game.
"James' little boy got to kick off the 75's Western Premier League game, so that was pretty cool," he said.
"He dribbled all the way from halfway and kicked it in the goal, so that was really cool."
More than $7,400 was raised on the day.
Though the main objectives are done and dusted, there will be a final fundraising day in the form of a morning tea in the coming months.
There is also talk that the marathon will become an annual thing for Run4Pepper participants.
Those wishing to donate to Run4Pepper in the last few days of the fundraiser, can do so via the GoFundMe page.
