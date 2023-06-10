IT ALL began with a love of AFL and the desire to help people.
Now, Barry Nelson has been serving the Bathurst sporting community for close to 40 years, and has no intentions of slowing down.
Mr Nelson has combined being an enrolled nurse, a massage therapist with the Australian Traditional Medicine Society, and having a certificate in Chinese Herbal Medicine, to work his magic on the Bathurst Bushrangers team.
"I empower the players and pass on my knowledge," he said.
"I'll be there most training nights, rubbing people down.
"I rub down the hamstrings or calves or [deal with] ankle problems, I do a bit of acupressure and I do yoga in the warmer months after training."
Mr Nelson's passion for massage therapy was in his blood, with his father also working in the industry.
As a young man, Mr Nelson's father moved from NSW to Victoria for work, and it was there that he became involved in AFL.
Mr Nelson was born in Victoria but moved with the family to Sydney in 1970, which is where his father got into Chinese medicine and established a massage therapy practice in the Western Suburbs.
The practice attracted some prominent sporting and business identities, and Mr Nelson decided he wanted to follow in his father's footsteps.
So when he moved to Bathurst in 1986, Mr Nelson immediately became involved with the local AFL club - as a player, first aider and massage therapist.
And during this time, he has seen some big changes in how injuries are dealt with.
"Over the years, I have observed quite significant changes towards the approach to injury assessment and treatment," Mr Nelson said.
"For example, concussion protocol diagnosis and treatment.
"And due to advances in operational procedures and recovery programs for sporting injuries, players are more able to return to the field earlier than it was in the past."
Mr Nelson said he loves what he does.
Being able to help the Bathurst Bushrangers players both overcome and prevent injuries in the first place brings him joy.
And with AFL Women's (AFLW) growing in popularity, he said the demand for therapists will only increase.
"With the emergence of AFLW locally and nationally, it adds a new dimension to the sporting dynamic of a footy club," Mr Nelson said.
"The role of a therapist can become more diverse and challenging due to increased playing numbers on the roster.
"Along with physiotherapists within the club, I empower the players with prehab and rehab strategies that can further contribute to their enjoyment of the game and reduce the potential for injury."
Mr Nelson said while it's expected that athletes will maintain high fitness levels when playing sport, what's often overlooked is the fitness of the therapy staff.
And this also relates to him in his role as a nurse at Bathurst Hospital.
Maintaining his physical fitness is very important to Mr Nelson, and he said it's vital to him being able to perform his roles effectively.
"You've got to be fit. If you're fair dinkum you've got to be fit," he said.
"And as far as endurance, like playing any sport with 10 minutes to go you think 'I'm buggered'.
"Well that's the same with nursing, when it's three in the morning, and you're buggered and you feel like sleeping, but you've got to keep on going."
According to Mr Nelson, massage therapy is a big family affair.
In addition to he and his father being in the industry, his brother Garry and son Ryan are also therapists, with his brother working at the Central Coast and his son an exercise therapist in Sydney.
"The family sporting tradition continues," Mr Nelson said.
"It's three generations so that's pretty unique."
Mr Nelson is proud of the work he does for the Bathurst community, through both his role as a nurse at the hospital and a therapist with the Bushrangers.
And he said that the role of therapists is sometimes overlooked in sport.
The fans have a great appreciation for the players, but they don't always realise all of the effort that goes on behind the scenes to keep the athletes in tip-top shape.
To be part of this 'behind the scenes' team is something that Mr Nelson will always cherish.
"People have to realise that you idolise your sporting heroes, but the real heroes are the people behind the scenes."
