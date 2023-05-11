Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Felsch hoping to see Bulldogs cap off undefeated opening round of Blowes Cup fixtures

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated May 11 2023 - 4:25pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

LAST Blowes Cup season a trip for any team to play at Cowra Rugby Club was seen as a brutal obstacle to try and overcome.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.