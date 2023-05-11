LAST Blowes Cup season a trip for any team to play at Cowra Rugby Club was seen as a brutal obstacle to try and overcome.
But when the Bathurst Bulldogs make their way there to take on the Eagles this Saturday they will do so as big favourites.
Bulldogs are one win away from recording a victory against every opponent in the competition to start the season, and come into this match on the back of a thumping 55-15 win over Orange City.
With three losses to their name this year Cowra have already suffered more defeats than they did in the entire 2022 regular season.
However, Bulldogs hooker Tom Felsch said a journey to the Cowra Rugby Club, not matter what the Blowes Cup ladder looks like, is a challenge for any team.
"Cowra at Cowra is always a different kettle of fish with the fans at their clubhouse - which is right at the line - there yelling at you," he laughed.
"It'll be a good game. If we just focus on our own game and treat each week like a stepping stone, which we have been doing, then things will keep working out for us."
Felsch is part of a new-look Bulldogs pack that has been tearing up the competition over the opening round of games.
"It's been a great start to the season - probably one of our better ones. Overall we've been really good, and we've got a couple of new forwards into the team which has added a whole new element to our game," he said.
"We've got guys like myself who have been around the team for four years or longer, and we've got a great balance of experience with our team.
"We've got great structure in the team. We've worked on our fitness and that structure is fast-paced. If we're working hard then the other teams have to work even harder. It's easier to attack than just defend and defend all day.
"Everyone's working for each other in our team, which is another great element to have. We've adopted a real squad mentality and we've been carrying fresh reserves in our games."
When including last season's matches Bulldogs are currently on a seven-game winning streak.
Among that was a grand final victory over the Orange Emus that helped Felsch and a couple of his teammates exorcise some demons.
The Bulldogs hooker said it's been great to see that 2022 momentum carry over into a new campaign.
"I came through colts in 2019, and have been in first grade since then. That was the year we went through undefeated but lost the grand final," he said.
"There's a few of us playing now like Isaac [Hogan] and Zac [Taylor] who came through that team. That loss still hurts ... but being a part of that win last year was put.
"It was nice to get the monkey off the back because I hadn't won a grand final before that. That was definitely a good feeling."
