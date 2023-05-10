Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Bathurst hosts Country Women's Association State Conference

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated May 11 2023 - 1:04pm, first published May 10 2023 - 4:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Country Women's Association (CWA) state president Joy Beames pleased with the motions presented at the 2023 CWA State Conference which was held in Bathurst. Picture by Amy Rees
Country Women's Association (CWA) state president Joy Beames pleased with the motions presented at the 2023 CWA State Conference which was held in Bathurst. Picture by Amy Rees

ADDRESSING homelessness, developing a register for people's Wills and advocating for mandatory life sentences for the murders of police officers are just some of the motions made at the 2023 Country Women's Association (CWA) state conference.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.