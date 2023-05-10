ADDRESSING homelessness, developing a register for people's Wills and advocating for mandatory life sentences for the murders of police officers are just some of the motions made at the 2023 Country Women's Association (CWA) state conference.
The annual event brought around 600 CWA delegates from around NSW to Bathurst, all bringing a number of different issues of interest to the table for discussion.
CWA state president Joy Beames said a wide variety of motions were discussed and debated, and some will be turned into policies and put forward to the NSW Government.
"We were formed as advocates to get things happening in the country areas for people and so every year we meet to discuss issues that we would like to see progressed, and we do it in the form of debate," Ms Beames said.
"So the motions are presented - for and against - and discussed.
"So when we form a policy on it and go to government, they know that what we're saying is true because we've done the research, we had the debate, and they know that we feel strongly enough about it to have created the policy and so they listen."
The four-day conference held at the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (BMEC) resulted in a number of important issues being raised by delegates.
Ms Beames said there were some really good ones including; addressing homelessness, creating a register for Wills, an increase in end of life palliative care, and advocating for the murders of front line emergency and health workers to carry a mandatory life sentence.
While a policy regarding homelessness already exists, Ms Beames said pushing for more actions is important, especially around women couch surfing or living in their cars.
"We've had a policy on it for a couple of years but it's like it's stalled and so we want to push that more, especially women because they seem to be the ones falling under the radar a bit," she said.
Meanwhile, an issue raised that doesn't currently have a policy in place, was regarding the sentencing of people who murder police officers and other front line emergency and health workers.
This was raised as an urgency motion, meaning that the delegates wanted it to be addressed this year, and to not wait another 12 months before raising it again.
"There's a few urgency motions, one is to advocate for mandatory life sentences for the murders of law enforcement officers and front line emergency and health workers," Ms Beames said.
"And to ask the NSW Government to review and strengthen its policies and procedures to increase the safety of these people."
