Richard Hobson ticks off his fifth Ironman Australia as Lucy Hobson does her first

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated May 11 2023 - 2:24pm, first published 8:30am
Richard Hobson, pictured competing at Bathurst, completed his fifth Port Macquarie Ironman race on the same day his daughter Lucy did her first. Picture by Anya Whitelaw
ON a day when he pushed himself through 226 kilometres of racing, where he vomited and fell agonisingly short of victory, Bathurst triathlete Richard Hobson still had plenty to be proud of.

AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

