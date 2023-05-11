Western Advocate
Ruben Martin-Clark earns selection in Hockey NSW representative side for the first time

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated May 11 2023 - 1:54pm, first published 1:00pm
St Pat's talent Ruben Martin-Clark has been selected in the under 18 NSW Blues side. It's the first time he's earned state selection. Picture by Anya Whitelaw
IN 2022 Ruben Martin-Clark finished the Hockey NSW Under 18 Boys Field State Championships in hospital getting stitches, this year he finished it with a career milestone.

