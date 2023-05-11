IN 2022 Ruben Martin-Clark finished the Hockey NSW Under 18 Boys Field State Championships in hospital getting stitches, this year he finished it with a career milestone.
For the first time Martin-Clark has earned selection in a state side, the talented Bathurst defender named in the NSW Blues team.
That team, as well as the state side, will head to Hobart in July for the Hockey Australia nationals.
"Throughout all my hockey I'd never gone further than Bathurst rep, I'd played for Western sides, but never got the call up to any state sides," Martin-Clark said.
"It's been a lot of hard work and a long journey, but I'm very happy to get in a state side. It's been a big goal of mine for the last year to get into that.
"I'm a little bit nervous about nationals obviously because I've never done it before, but I'm also super, super excited."
Last year Martin-Clark was a member of the Bathurst under 18s side which shocked its rivals by making the division two final.
However, Martin-Clark missed a bulk of that silver medal match.
"I was going for a block on another guy's shot at goal and I went in, it was sort of the wrong approach. I took the ball out so he didn't get a goal, but he hit my stick and his stick rebounded into my face," Martin-Clark said.
"That was my grand final over, in the first five minutes too, so that was a bit annoying. I spent the div two final in the hospital."
Thinking Bathurst would still be in division two this year and eager to give himself the best shot of making a state side, Martin-Clark trialled for Metro South West given they were in division one.
He'd previously played for them at the indoor state championships, so Metro SW was happy to have Martin-Clark in its colours once more.
Though Bathurst's side was then promoted to division one after the withdraw of another association, Martin-Clark still lined up for the Sydney side.
"Last year I got picked into the Athlete Acceleration Program and I wanted to give myself the best crack of getting into one of the state sides seeing as it was my last year, so I wanted to play div one," he explained.
"I wasn't sure if Bathurst was going to have a side. So the trials for Metro South West came up three or four months ago and I thought I may as well give it a crack.
"It turned out Bathurst did have a side, so that was a bit unfortunate, but it is what it is."
Playing at Wollongong, Martin-Clark's side posted a 7-1 win over Central Coast and beat Sydney South 6-0, but dropped pool games against Parkes (5-1) and Newcastle (2-1).
It meant his side missed the medal matches, but they finished with a 1-all draw against Sydney East in their classification match.
"We came fifth which was a pretty good result, we would've liked to make a semi, but that was okay. We lost a game we probably shouldn't have," Martin-Clark said.
"But I had a pretty good time playing with them. It was some of the most competitive hockey I've played, it was up there with premier league standard.
"It was definitely a step up, but it was good fun."
While he awaits the national titles, Martin-Clark will focus on his club hockey with St Pat's.
He's part of the Central West Premier League Hockey outfit which this Saturday will host Parkes at Bob Roach Field.
"I've always been with Pat's. My Dad was a Pat's boy so when we moved back to here I signed up with them. I've never looked back really," Martin-Clark said.
"I'm really loyal to those boys and really grateful for them. I've been training since that prem side since I was 14-15, so they've really helped my hockey development. I'll be forever grateful to those guys.
"I'm super keen for the season with Pat's. I'm hoping to get the premiership this year after we didn't do it last year."
Saturday's game against Parkes at 1.50pm.
