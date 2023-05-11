THE change of scenery has continued to provide Mat Rue's Rockindownunder with a new lease of life.
Rue's recent acquisition Rockindownunder ($8.50) brought up his fourth victory on Wednesday night in the space of just eight starts since making the move to Bathurst, picking up the latest success in the TAB Venue Mode Pace (1,730 metres).
When Rue started working with the mare in February he wasn't certain how the Warrawee Needy mare would fare in her new home.
Rockindownunder had scored just six wins in 70 starts when she had been passed along six different trainers throughout her career.
But the mare was at her best in Wednesday's latest win when she flashed home through the middle of the track to beat home Frontier ($3.80, Brett Hutchings) and Chelseas Girl ($7.50, Peter Wood).
In the process Rockindownunder made it back-to-back victories at Bathurst.
Rue's runner had previously brought up victories at Parkes and Young before those successes on her home track.
Rockindownunder picked up her first Bathurst win at the 48 grade as favourite but took a slight step up to 53 level on Wednesday night, which saw her start at bigger odds.
The start to Wednesday's race was a messy one due to Convair Hustler galloping and dropping back through the field.
When things settled Gundary Irene found the lead and Man Mountain settled behind the leader, with Chelseas Girl pushing forward to sit in the death seat.
Rockindownunder was two back on the outside line at the bell, sticking to the tail of favourite Satellite Simba.
Rue gained the perfect trail into the sprint home as he followed the favourite's three wide move and then raced past him when the field straightened.
Chelseas Girl took over the lead from Gundary Irene inside the final 100m but Rockindownunder quickly moved up on her outside to take control at the perfect time.
Frontier swooped home down to outside to finish runner-up by 1.4m.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.