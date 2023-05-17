VULNERABLE primary and secondary school students in Bathurst are set to benefit from recent funding awarded to Boys to the Bush.
Boys to the Bush is a not-for-profit charity that was set up four years ago in Albury, but has since branched out to other major regional centres including Bathurst, Wagga, Forbes, Orange and Dubbo.
The program primarily runs camping trips during school holidays for boys from disadvantaged backgrounds and its school programs initiative is set for a significant boost, thanks to an $108,800 grant from the Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation.
READ MORE:
Boys to the Bush Western NSW manager Jared DeMamiel said the grant would help 160 vulnerable primary and secondary school students in Forbes and Bathurst via group school programs.
"Our school program enables non academically-inclined youth and youth who live with complex trauma to build confidence and resilience and make the most of their time within the school system," Mr DeMamiel said.
"The farms and businesses we visit get to show their support for vulnerable local youth, and have a platform to display skills and work activities that might inspire future job pathways and address local labour shortages.
"Communities that rely heavily on the agricultural sector have done it tough for years, with flood and drought impacting all aspects of life and local economy.
"Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation's funding for vital early intervention school programs is a lifeline of support for Bathurst and Forbes youth, proudly delivered by Boys to the Bush's staff on the ground."
Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation holds two grant giving ceremonies each year, with the second for 2023 set to be held in December.
Other grant receivers include Family Inclusion Strategies Hunter, Foodback, the University of NSW, RizeUp, Solve-TAD and SMART Recovery.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.