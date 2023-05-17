Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Boys to the Bush's school programs initiative to receive significant funding boost

Updated May 17 2023 - 10:20am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NPCF Chair Jennifer Leslie, Tim West of Boys to the Bush, NPCF Director Natasha Beyersdorf, Kurt Hancock of Boys to the Bush and NPCF Director Ashley Gordon. Picture contributed
NPCF Chair Jennifer Leslie, Tim West of Boys to the Bush, NPCF Director Natasha Beyersdorf, Kurt Hancock of Boys to the Bush and NPCF Director Ashley Gordon. Picture contributed

VULNERABLE primary and secondary school students in Bathurst are set to benefit from recent funding awarded to Boys to the Bush.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.