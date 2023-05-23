PRACTICE makes perfect, and for 19-year-old Mia Ryan, endless hours of practice have paid off.
Ms Ryan, who is originally from Bathurst, and her hip hop dance troupe Kookies N Kreme were awarded number one in Australia following the Hip Hop International event on May 6 and 7.
The dance troupe, which is regarded as a mega crew, and consists of around 35 people, placed first in the country after the event at UNSW.
And now they will make their way to perform on the world stage.
They will be headed off the Phoenix, Arizona for the International event from July 24 to August 6.
"I've never left the country so this will be huge," she said.
There, the troupe will compete against the best of the best from more than 55 countries across the globe, for the World Hip Hop Dance Championships.
To make it even more of a huge deal for Ms Ryan, is the amount of rehearsals that her and the Kookies N Kreme team will need to undertake to ensure they are International performance ready.
"Hard work pays off," she said.
"We've had a lot of training and we've had a lot of late night training, and now we have to work even harder to try and win a world place."
"During the weekdays we would train from 9pm until 12am," Ms Ryan said.
"Then we have our weekly training on Sunday, which go from 1pm until 8pm or 10pm, it just varies."
Ms Ryan is also hoping that these hours of practice will also help her reach her dream of becoming a professional dancer, as she intends to do some solo travel following the competition.
"I'll probably go by myself to LA and try to do classes and maybe auditions," she said.
Ms Ryan has 17 years of dance training under her belt, but despite several years of training, she has only been dancing under the hip hop discipline for around four years.
And she is the only member of Kookies N Kreme from outside the Sydney area.
Despite being the only member from the Central West, Ms Ryan has trained under Sydney choreographers, including Eman from Justice Crew, when she discovered the Doves & Dimes studio in Orange.
From this training, Ms Ryan is slowly starting to feel like a city dweller, and can mix it with hip hop's elite.
"I've been training under a lot of Sydney choreographers now, so I've kind of got the gist," she said.
"I definitely sometimes feel out of place because some of the dancers have been dancing to hip hop their whole life.
"Especially when they're doing breakdancing and their spinning on their heads, I can't do that but I try my best to keep up with them."
Though Ms Ryan is looking forward to the competition, she is currently seeking sponsorship for the trip overseas.
Those looking to donate can do so via her GoFundMe page.
