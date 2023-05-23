Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Bathurst's Mia Ryan and the Kookies N Kreme dance troupe have won the Hip Hop International

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated May 23 2023 - 6:26pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mia Ryan (centre) with her dance group Kookies N Kreme, performing at UNSW for the Hip Hop International. Picture supplied
Mia Ryan (centre) with her dance group Kookies N Kreme, performing at UNSW for the Hip Hop International. Picture supplied

PRACTICE makes perfect, and for 19-year-old Mia Ryan, endless hours of practice have paid off.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.