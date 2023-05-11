Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Marita Shoulders once again earns selection in NSW Police NSW Country side

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
May 11 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marita Shoulders is best known as a prop, but this year she lined up at halfback for the Country South Steelers. Picture by NSW Police Rugby League
Marita Shoulders is best known as a prop, but this year she lined up at halfback for the Country South Steelers. Picture by NSW Police Rugby League

A PROP lining up at halfback at representative level - it's certainly not common place seeing someone do that in rugby league but then again, Marita Shoulders likes a challenge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.