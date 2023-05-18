AFTER seeing Variety Bash vehicles roll through town before, three mates decided they wanted to give it a crack themselves.
Mark Bradbury, Paul Burge and Scott Knight will be taking off from Dubbo on Sunday, May 21 in their Jaguar.
The trio is already off to a flying start with their fundraising efforts, having secured just under $11,500 in donations.
"Our goal was $4000 and we've surpassed that," Mr Bradbury said.
Being able to raise money for Variety, a charity that helps sick children, was a great incentive for them to join the rally.
"It's just an adventure that we wouldn't mind going on. It's a good charity," Mr Knight said.
"There are numerous ones, but this is a seven-day one, so it suits us to have a week off."
Starting from Dubbo, they will travel 2000 kilometres over seven days, passing through the towns of Cowra, Leeton, Echuca, Narrandera, Goulburn and St Marys before finishing up in Newcastle.
They will make their trip in a Jaguar they acquired after ruling out some other manufacturers.
"When we decided to look what car we were getting to get, there were two stipulations," Mr Knight said.
"Mark and Paul wouldn't go in a Ford, and I wouldn't go in a Holden, so we ended up with a Jag.
After settling on the Jag, they went about making some modifications and upgrades to get it ready for the trip, including installing two new fuel tanks and new shocks, as well as adding a front tow ball and a bash plate.
They said they are confident their car will make the distance.
"She's a bit rough around the edges, but mechanically it has been pretty well spot-on so far," Mr Bradbury said.
The three mates will be crammed in the car over the seven days and will take turns being behind the wheel.
While they get on very well, being trapped in a car together for that amount of time will be a new experience.
"If we list the Jag with the Classifieds when we get back then you'll know it didn't go to plan," Mr Bradbury joked.
The trio are still taking donations and are hoping more people will support their efforts in the Variety NSW Bash.
To make a donation, visit fundraise.varietynswact.org.au/fundraisers/car73.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
