Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Bathurst mates raise thousands ahead of Variety NSW Bash

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated May 18 2023 - 2:04pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Burge, Mark Bradbury and Scott Knight with the Jaguar they will drive in the Variety NSW Bash. Picture by Rachel Chamberlain
Paul Burge, Mark Bradbury and Scott Knight with the Jaguar they will drive in the Variety NSW Bash. Picture by Rachel Chamberlain

AFTER seeing Variety Bash vehicles roll through town before, three mates decided they wanted to give it a crack themselves.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.