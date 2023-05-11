GRACE Schumacher can once again count herself among the best dozen players in the American Athletic Conference (AAC) after recently picking up her third straight all-conference team award.
Another consistent season of tennis from Schumacher, which helped take the University of South Florida Bulls to a 13-9 record, saw the Eglinton talent make the final cut of 12 players selected for the award.
Schumacher finished her junior season with a 12-6 record on the year and closed out her season by winning seven of her last nine games.
Her Bulls teammate Sierra Berry also received an all-conference team spot - one of six players who was a unanimous selection.
It was a disrupted end to the season for Schumacher who was unfortunately struck by a ball to the back of her head by her doubles partner and suffered a concussion.
She came back for the AAC tournament, where the third seed Bulls were beaten by sixth seed Memphis in the second round.
But despite that unfortunate end it still a season of great success for Schumacher.
"I'm improving every year and I'm just so happy to make the team again," she said.
"Our conference is pretty strong and I had some pretty good wins over the semester that helped me get in there again.
"The end of the season wasn't how I wanted it to go ... with that nasty concussion, but before that I was playing really well and I was happy with how I was doing.
"The conference tournament wasn't what we were hoping for but we still had such a good season and we really turned our program around from last year, which we were really happy about."
It was a breakthrough season for the USF team who gained a national ranking for the first time since Schumacher joined the team in 2020.
The Bulls sat 64th in the latest rankings from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA), putting them inside the top 75 places required to receive a national ranking.
South Florida was one of just four teams from the AAC to make the rankings alongside conference champions Southern Methodist University (32nd), University of Central Florida (37th) and University of Tulsa (72nd).
Schumacher said she's looking forward to her senior season and believes the team can continue to take steps forward in 2023-24.
"We have a whole new team, and we're going to get some new players in who I think are going to be really good," she said.
"I feel that we're going to be even better than what we were this year."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
