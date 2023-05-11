Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Grace Schumacher receives her third straight All-Conference team honour

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated May 11 2023 - 12:03pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Schumacher picked up her third straight AAC All-Conference team honour this season. Picture by Alexander Grant.
Grace Schumacher picked up her third straight AAC All-Conference team honour this season. Picture by Alexander Grant.

GRACE Schumacher can once again count herself among the best dozen players in the American Athletic Conference (AAC) after recently picking up her third straight all-conference team award.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.