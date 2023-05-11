Neighbourhood Centre Week (NCW), happening from May 8 to 14, is a nationwide initiative to celebrate the role of neighbourhood centres in local communities across the nation.
A common thread that runs through every one of the 1000-plus centres across Australia is their inclusive nature: anyone and everyone is welcome, and members of the community are encouraged to be involved in the centre's organisation, management and use.
This year's theme is 'Locals connecting locals'.
The Neighbourhood Centre (TNC) in Bathurst and Oberon runs 30 different programs and activities to support the disadvantaged in our communities, which are predominantly facilitated by local volunteers.
TNC has over 70 active volunteers.
TNC received this wonderful testimonial from a father utilising two of our programs:
"My children and I have had the great opportunity to participate in the homework club at the neighbourhood centre for three years now. My children have used this service through their last year of primary school to assist with the preparation for high school with great results. They continue to use the service to assist with high school homework, assessments, and one on one learning. The tutoring volunteers and the centre have made me and my children feel safe and welcome, with a great understanding of what is required to assist the individual children. Jackie and the homework team have provided resources to further help both the tutor and my children when working with learning difficulties. This has developed a willingness and sense of achievement which was not present before attending the homework Club."
The father then inquired about the Adult Literacy Program which supports language building skills.
"I have received weekly one on one classes with fantastic results. My personal experience participating in this service has given me insight and skills where I am now confident I can finish my studies. I can not recommend this service enough, I highly appreciate all that is involved in not only the homework club and literacy program but also the Neighbourhood Centre and what it provides to the community. Thank you."
If you are interested in supporting or volunteering at TNC or would like more information about the 30 programs or activities TNC offers, most of which are free, check us out at www.binc.org.au.
Alternatively, give us a call on 6332 4866. You can also follow us on the socials.
TNC is located at 96 Russell Street, Bathurst and 12 Ross Street, Oberon.
