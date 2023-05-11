"My children and I have had the great opportunity to participate in the homework club at the neighbourhood centre for three years now. My children have used this service through their last year of primary school to assist with the preparation for high school with great results. They continue to use the service to assist with high school homework, assessments, and one on one learning. The tutoring volunteers and the centre have made me and my children feel safe and welcome, with a great understanding of what is required to assist the individual children. Jackie and the homework team have provided resources to further help both the tutor and my children when working with learning difficulties. This has developed a willingness and sense of achievement which was not present before attending the homework Club."