It would be radio silence without our dedicated volunteers | Tuned In

By Rebecca Wotzko
May 13 2023 - 11:00am
Onny Slack-Smith, Faith Hanstock and Graham Pascoe are all volunteers with 2MCE.
NATIONAL Volunteer Week kicks off on Monday, May 15, an opportunity to celebrate the volunteers that bring you a diverse range of programming on 2MCE.

