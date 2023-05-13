NATIONAL Volunteer Week kicks off on Monday, May 15, an opportunity to celebrate the volunteers that bring you a diverse range of programming on 2MCE.
Volunteering is integral to community broadcasting, with over 18,500 volunteers involved across the country.
At 2MCE, we currently have over 50 volunteers from all walks of life.
Our volunteers produce and present a range of programming that spans specialist music, arts, ethnic content, local news and information, talks, and community interviews.
Volunteers also get involved with station operations across administration, training, production, publicity, sponsorship and outside broadcasting.
Some of our volunteers have been with the station for over 40 years.
The Community Broadcasting Association of Australia (CBAA) has recently announced a partnership with Volunteering Australia to promote the role of volunteering in community broadcasting, and ensure that their contributions are recognised and celebrated by corporate, philanthropic and government bodies.
CBAA chief executive officer Jon Bisset said: "Without these volunteers the valuable social impact of our sector - providing local news and information, celebrating local music and arts, supporting social inclusion and a voice for of Australia's diverse communities and marginalised groups - little of it would exist."
Volunteers at 2MCE tell us that they find community broadcasting incredibly rewarding, but also lots of fun.
From our community of listeners and station staff, thank you to our volunteers for your dedication to community broadcasting.
We wouldn't be here without you.
THERE are many ways you can get involved with volunteering at 2MCE, not just presenting on air.
You might have skills that you can use to support the station behind the scenes or you might like to learn something new.
Contact the station on 6338 4790 or email 2mce@csu.edu.au.
We're located on the Bathurst campus of Charles Sturt University.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.