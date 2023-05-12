KEVIN Grimshaw can recall a time when women's rugby league was a novelty to have a bit of a laugh about, but now it's not only a sport big on bravery, but one which has delivered him coaching accolades to be proud of.
Last year the Panorama Platypi open women's side Grimshaw coached won back-to-back premierships as a flow on impact of COVID-19 saw both a summer and spring competition staged.
He's just signed on to coach the Panorama opens again in 2023 and naturally he's aiming to keep the premiership trophy in Platypi hands.
"I couldn't let the opportunity go past, the girls are pretty loyal so I'll stay loyal as well," Grimshaw said.
"If we could pull off a three-peat it would be unbelievable, especially coming from five years ago when they didn't really win a game and now they've won the last two competitions.
"It's a huge possibility, it's not a pipe dream, it's a possibility with the commitment we've got from the players."
Grimshaw first became involved with the Platypi in 2021 and admits he was surprised at what he witnessed.
He knew the game had changed since the days when he himself played league, but he was surprised at just how physical and committed the players were too.
"Women's rugby league when I was playing, it was something they just did as a bit of a spectacle at half-time for people to have a look at and let's be honest, have a bit of a laugh at," he said.
"But these days, no-one is laughing at what they're doing out there I can tell you. Back then you didn't have to be real brave, now you've got to be brave to go out on a footy field given the physical contact and the physical training as well.
"My first thought was that when they go in to make a tackle they will just grab them and put them to the ground, but some of the hits - they're huge."
As well as being impressed by the physical nature of women's league, Grimshaw has also been delighted to see how quickly the skill level of players has improved.
He's seen the standard raised not just amongst his Platypi, but right across the Western competition.
"I find the girls are more receptive to things you put in front of them. They listen to it and go and try and do it, whereas the guys have been playing all their lives and have pre-conceived ideas themselves," he said.
"The girls listen to what you tell them and then from there work out what works best for them. You show them the technique, they listen, then you tell them to do it in the way which suits them.
"It's been amazing. It took me by surprise how quickly they adapt to things and learn.
"It's not only my side, but across the board. It's so impressive, I'm rapt with it."
As well as Grimshaw confirming he'll be back on deck to coach in 2023, the Platypi have announced appointments in the junior grades as well.
After guiding the under 12s to a grand final last season, Emma Duke will be back at the helm. Kurt Hancock will take on the job as under 14s coach and Molly Kennedy will mentor the under 16s.
