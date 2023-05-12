Western Advocate
Jack Press set to make his Bathurst '75 debut against Parkes Cobras

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
May 12 2023 - 2:00pm
Jack Press will play his first game for Bathurst '75 FC this Saturday. Picture by Chris Seabrook.
BATHURST '75 FC will welcome Jack Press into their match day squad for the first time this Western Premier League season when the team welcomes Parkes Cobras FC to the city this Saturday.

