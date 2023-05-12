BATHURST '75 FC will welcome Jack Press into their match day squad for the first time this Western Premier League season when the team welcomes Parkes Cobras FC to the city this Saturday.
The top-of-the-table '75 squad will be bolstered by the return of the former Collegians FC player who will make the jump up to the WPL for the first time since the competition's re-formation.
Press is able to make his debut this weekend after serving out a suspension dating back to the end of last year's Bathurst District Football men's premier league season.
Parkes will be turning up to Bathurst without the services of both Blake Medlyn and Stuart Kempson, who were each shown red cards in the Cobras' 3-all draw with Dubbo Bulls last round.
The loss of Medlyn in particular is a big blow for the team at the bottom of the table, as he's picked up four goals in his past two games.
Bathurst '75 co-coach Mark Comerford said it's important not to underestimate a Parkes team who have shown flashes of good football early this season.
"They're not a side that can ever be taken lightly, regardless of where they are on the ladder," he said.
"They don't play like a team who haven't won a game yet, so it's going to be challenging. You also never know what sort of squad they'll bring over. It could be something totally different to the week before.
"The last time they came to Bathurst they had a couple of notable omissions and a few new faces. It's really an unknown quantity. No matter who they bring they'll present problems for us."
Bathurst '75 won their previous round's game against Orange Waratahs 4-2 after racing out to a four goal lead at the break.
The Cobras will be looking to put last weekend behind them after they squandered a two goal lead in their draw with Bulls.
"The key message from myself and [co-coach] Andrew [Fearnley] is that you've got to start positive. We couldn't have asked for a more positive start by being up 4-0 at half-time," Comerford said.
"Credit to Waratahs. When you're 4-0 down you sometimes go through the motions but they moved the ball around and asked questions of us, and we struggled to make good decisions defensively and with the ball.
"We've got to dictate the game on our terms, like we did in the first half against Waratahs, but continue that into the second half."
Comerford is keen to see how Press fares in his WPL debut after strong efforts at training.
"He'll add a whole different dynamic to our team with his energy and his skill level," he said.
"I'm sure he's very keen to get out there."
Kick-off for the match at Proctor Park is 3pm.
Meanwhile, fellow Bathurst side Panorama FC are travelling to face Orana Spurs in what is the match of the round.
The second-versus-third fixture could be considered an 'unstoppable force meets an unmoveable object' moment.
Spurs have had no trouble finding the back of the net to start the season, with a whopping 15 goals in just four games, but Panorama's defence has proven tough to break down, giving up just four goals so far.
Panorama are feeling pumped up to get back on the winner's list after finishing 1-all with Barnstoneworth United FC in their latest game.
Panorama co-coach Ricky Guihot said there's plenty of danger men to look out for in the high scoring Spurs unit.
"It's such an even competition this year that whoever turns up with the right attitude can win on the day," Panorama co-coach Ricky Guihot said.
"Orana's got a centre back that could play up front for some teams, Dave Ferguson, and he's got no problem finding the goal from range.
"There's guys right across the park. Young Brad Boney-Chillie is a quality player and Jake Grady, who didn't play last year, is handy too. It's a matter of doing our due diligence defensively, which I'm confident the boys will do.
"I haven't had a problem with the way we've defended. I won't be changing my tune there. They've been solid."
On the other end of the field Panorama have let some opportunities slip by, and Guihot said correct that has been the focus for the team in the build up to Saturday's trip.
"Our biggest problem is finding the back of the net. We need to fix it. We need to bring that hunger in front of goal," he said.
"We've had two games in a row where we should have taken maximum points. I'm sure Barnies were happy to get the draw. We weren't. It was the same the week before with Macquarie."
