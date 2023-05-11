BATHURST came close to running out of water in the last drought and it's a position councillor Marg Hogan doesn't want to see the city in ever again.
That's why she wants Bathurst Regional Council to diversify its portfolio of water security measures, including adding groundwater to the mix.
She will put a notice of motion to the May 17 council meeting asking to redirect $165,000 currently allocated to the attracting the Western Sydney Wanderers to extend groundwater exploration with an initial focus near the historic groundwater tunnel at the water filtration plant.
She said redirecting the money is about "the greater good of Bathurst".
"This money will have far more value to future generations if we redirect it to extend groundwater exploration. We need to do it now rather than waiting for the next drought," Cr Hogan said.
"Many other councils in NSW are actively constructing groundwater bores across the state and one local drilling company has sunk over 20 bores for regional councils since the last drought.
"If we think of our water supply like we would a share portfolio, it needs to be diverse so that we minimise the risk of failure. In other words, if one part of the portfolio fails to perform, we have other options."
She said this notice of motion is something she has been considering for around six months.
It has been largely informed by the extensive research of Bathurst's Norman Wise, who has been analysing Bathurst's historical streamflows and the historic groundwater tunnel.
"Back in 1889, our forebears had the vision and the conviction to construct a groundwater tunnel 20 metres below the surface of our existing water filtration plant, run it under the Macquarie River and extend it 500 metres east across the White Rock flood plain - through solid granite," Cr Hogan said.
"If we were to set out on such an ambitious mission today it would cost hundreds of millions of dollars.
"That hard work has been done for us. We need to see what it's capable of today."
The $165,000 she is proposing to redirect to groundwater could be used to get a monitoring bore near the water filtration plant that taps into the tunnel to study quantity and quality.
She said groundwater could be crucial if Bathurst finds itself in another severe drought.
"In the last drought, Bathurst was using about 10ML a day. Up until 1950, the alluvial groundwater beneath the Macquarie River supplied up to 3.6ML a day via the tunnel," Cr Hogan said.
"This isn't hearsay, this is the data from past council engineers.
"This groundwater was crucial for the town whenever the Fish and Macquarie stopped flowing. It could be equally crucial for us in the future."
Cr Hogan had hoped to have Mr Wise give a presentation to councillors at a working party, but that has yet to happen.
Still, she knows councillors are aware of his research and so she is forging ahead with her notice of motion.
It's not the first time a councillor has proposed to redirect money in council's budget to another project.
In fact, councillor Warren Aubin has proposed it twice in the last six months, attempting to get $4.25 million from the Carrington Park grandstand project reallocated to fixing damaged roads in Bathurst.
On both occasions, Cr Hogan voted against his motion.
She said the difference between what Cr Aubin was trying to do and her own notice of motion is that the money for Carrington Park is a loan.
Bathurst council's general position is not to use loan funds on maintenance projects, which is what road repairs are considered.
"This isn't borrowed money, this is money that we have on hand," Cr Hogan said of the groundwater project.
"... With more experience now and better understanding of where we stand as a council, I think this money, particularly with future generations in mind, is better directed to looking at exploring this groundwater option and adding to the water portfolio."
Cr Hogan hopes her fellow councillors will give her proposal serious consideration when it comes before them.
"I think other councillors are aware of how much work Norm has put in to his research. I think they're aware of how much time I've put into it," she said.
"I'm not bringing this motion lightly and I hope they will give it serious consideration."
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
