Ellen Rachel Craig pleads not guilty to murder of toddler near Oberon

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated May 19 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 4:00pm
A photo taken of Bathurst Courthouse, where Ellen Rachel Craig pleaded not guilty to murdering a toddler. File picture
A WOMAN accused of killing a two-year-old girl while she was in a cult near Oberon will face the Supreme Court in a few months time, after she pleaded not guilty to murder.

