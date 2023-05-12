Western Advocate
Good News

Detective Senior Constable Michael Barr named as recipient of Paul Quinn Memorial Award

By Jacinta Carroll
May 12 2023 - 2:00pm
THE quick actions of a probationary constable who assisted police to identify offenders in a drug related kidnapping was just one example of the outstanding work of officers honoured at the annual Chifley Awards Ceremony.

