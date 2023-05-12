THE quick actions of a probationary constable who assisted police to identify offenders in a drug related kidnapping was just one example of the outstanding work of officers honoured at the annual Chifley Awards Ceremony.
Held on Thursday, May 11 and hosted by Superintendent Bob Noble, the ceremony honoured some of the command's longest serving officers, along with recent graduates of the police academy, and the winner of the prestigious Paul Quinn Memorial Award.
Instated in 2012, The Paul Quinn Memorial Award is the most significant to be given within the local police district, and this year, Detective Senior Constable Michael Barr was chosen as the recipient.
The award, named in honour of the late Sergeant Paul Quinn, who was fatally wounded in the the line of duty at Perthville, on March 30, 1986, was presented to Detective Senior Constable Barr for his devotion to honouring the memory of colleague Kelly Foster.
Senior Constable Foster drowned trying to save the life of a 24-year-old international student in a canyoning incident in the Blue Mountains, in 2021. She was stationed at Lithgow Police Station at the time of her death.
Detective Senior Constable Barr was acknowledged for his support of Senior Constable Foster's family; he continues to maintain a close relationship with them and he invited them to help create a garden outside Lithgow Police Station as part of her memorial.
Supt Bob Noble commended his efforts in supporting not only Sen Constable Foster's family, but also in honouring her memory.
"It's wonderful what you've done for Kelly's memory and her family. The recognition by Kelly's colleagues, this organisation, the Chinese and Australian Government is wonderful and you're part of that, so congratulations on the award," he said.
Among the other officers to receive recognition was Probationary Constable Alexander Robertson, whose quick action on information from the public led to the identification of those involved in an alleged drug-related kidnapping, extortion and assault at a metropolitan command.
In receiving his award, the gathering heard Probationary Constable Robertson has worked very hard during his probation period, continues to improve, and that his work ethic is an exemplary example of the high standards of NSW Police.
Former Western Advocate photographer Chris Seabrook also got a nod during the award ceremony, with his assistance to NSW Police earning him a Commander's Certificate of Appreciation.
In the 1970s and 80s, before Bathurst Police had its own forensic photographer, Mr Seabrook was often called on by police to photograph crime scenes.
His photos of the 1985 Easter Motorcycle Riots on Mount Panorama assisted the police investigation at the time, with Mr Seabrook also a police witness when the matters went to court.
Superintendent Bob Noble congratulated all award recipients, saying the awards were a reflection of the talents within the command.
He told his staff, especially the junior officers, to mark the occasion in their memories.
"Look back on this fondly, because we know hard times will come," he said.
He encouraged everyone to take a couple of moments and reflect on the 12 months since the last award ceremony.
"We really have achieved some great results operationally, and also in the achievements of people, some of which are marked today," Supt Noble said.
"Our police have responded to all manner of events and issues, including homicides and other serious crimes, including child abduction and exploitation matters, serious rural crime investigation matters, robberies and firearms trafficking matters, and some of the results achieved by police have been simply outstanding."
He also commended the work done by police in reducing road trauma, as well as their efforts to reduce domestic violence, though he acknowledged there is always more work to do in the area.
"We've been very busy in the emergency management space, as we have been in the last few years," he said.
"Not only our floods and our fires, but in the more obscure, as represented in the gas outage which affected Bathurst and the Central West late last year. It threatened both the physical and economic wellbeing of this part of the world, especially the most vulnerable among us."
He also congratulated all staff, both those at the ceremony and those on the ground, about the professionalism which they show day in and day out, both on and off duty.
He spoke of the warmth, support and camaraderie at Bathurst Police Station and within the entire Chifley Police District, saying in a career which has taken him all over the state, he has never experienced anything like what he has in the 17 stations within the command.
"It is an exemplar to all police commands and in some ways is our greatest achievement," Supt Noble said.
National Police Service Medal: Detective Senior Constable Stephen Brooks
National Medal for 15 years Diligent Service: Detective Senior Constable Stephen Brooks
Clasps to the NSW Police Medal: Detective Senior Constable Stephen Brooks
NSW Police Medal for 10 Years Ethical and Diligent Service: Senior Constables Mitchell Harnett and Phillip Richards
Second Clasp to the NSW Police Medal - 20 Years Ethical and Diligent Service - Senior Constable Arna Martin
Australian Federal Police Certificate of Appreciation - Senior Constable Mitchell Harnett
Oath of Office and affirmation of Office - Probationary Constables Aidan Atkinson, Luke Paton, Alexander Ruggeri, Alexander Robertson, Nadienne Roffey, Melanie Phillips and Hannah Waldon.
Certificate of Service - Kathryn Forbes
Commander's Citation - Probationary Constable Alexander Robertson
Commander's Certificate of Appreciation - Chris Seabrook
Paul Quinn Memorial Award - Detective Senior Constable Michael Barr
