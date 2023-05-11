WILL Kennedy doesn't read too much into whispers he could be a State of Origin bolter, but he's more than happy to talk up the chances a team-mate and a rival have of earning a New South Wales jumper.
The former St Pat's junior who has now played 71 games in the NRL for the Cronulla Sharks has been in good touch at fullback this season.
He's scored 10 tries in nine games - including hat-tricks against Parramatta and Canterbury - as his speed, vision, support play and natural athleticism have been showcased.
Kennedy's also notched up three try assists, 21 tackle breaks and six line breaks for the Sharks.
His efforts have seen him earn the same amount of Dally M points so far in 2023 as James Tedesco, New South Wales' incumbent fullback and captain.
There has been talk in some circles that Kennedy could be considered for a Blues jumper, and while he's honoured by that, he knows it is unlikely.
"I haven't really heard much about it, but it's great for me," the 26-year-old said.
"I think it comes off the back of me playing good footy here. I love how I just focus on footy here and I'm having fun as well and enjoying it.
"I think once you enjoy footy at club level, playing with the boys is my main focus, I think anything can come off the back of it."
While Kennedy is happy to keep his focus on the Sharks, he sees the prospect of team-mate Nicho Hynes getting a State of Origin call up much more likely.
Since Hynes arrived at Cronulla last season to play at five-eighth he's not only formed a good combination with Kennedy, but been one of the competition's standouts.
Kennedy has been impressed by his work ethic and approach to improving his game.
"When he comes in here he gives 100 percent footy, that's what I love about him, he's leaves what's going on outside and brings all his attention to the team and what we need," Kennedy said.
"He's a real professional and I love him and the way he goes about his business.
"He's a very big role model for the younger guys and us boys as well, just the way he works hard in training and in the game as well and for the community."
Hynes will have another chance to press his claims for a New South Wales jumper this Sunday when the Sharks take on the Manly Sea Eagles.
That Manly side includes another player who has been the topic of much State of Origin speculation in Kennedy's opposite Tom Trbojevic.
While the man nicknamed 'Turbo' has not been at his best so far this season, Kennedy says he is still a quality player and threat to opponents.
"I think he's always someone to watch no-matter how he's feeling, he can turn up and play his best, he's a really good player," Kennedy said.
"Even I watched him on clips and stuff, I looked up to him when I was coming up, I watched how he played and loved how he played.
"I think you've always got to keep an eye on Tommy, he's a good player."
The Sharks will take on Manly from 4.05pm Sunday.
