Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Bathurst Panthers fullback Josh Rivett says his side is "headed in the right direction"

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated May 12 2023 - 3:31pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst Panthers fullback Josh Rivett slices through the Saints defence. Picture by Phil Blatch
Bathurst Panthers fullback Josh Rivett slices through the Saints defence. Picture by Phil Blatch

HE might be considered a quiet achiever, but Josh Rivett's actions at fullback speak even louder than his blue footy boots.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.