HE might be considered a quiet achiever, but Josh Rivett's actions at fullback speak even louder than his blue footy boots.
While Bathurst Panthers have had a tough start to the 2023 Peter McDonald Premiership with one win through three rounds, Rivett has been there taking tough carries and pulling off big defensive plays.
Last Saturday Rivett was there doing the same thing in Group 10 colours and trying to lift a relatively inexperienced side in their clash against a much more highly fancied Group 11 outfit.
While Group 11 ultimately won that match 28-6 and Rivett played down his tackle count, saying "Yeah there might have been a few there", he showed he's a player that could easily have had more representative games on his resume.
Rivett previously played for Group 10 at under 18s level.
In 2015 he was part of the side that drew 10-all with a Group 11 outfit featuring the likes of Kotoni Staggs and Billy Burns in the Western Cluster final.
The following year, at which stage he was playing his club league for Oberon, Rivett was amongst the try scorers when the Group 10 under 18s were crowned Western champions thanks to a 16-0 win over Group 11.
Rivett's also been a Western Rams under 23s representative, but last Saturday was the first time he'd played in an open-age Group 10 outfit.
"I've not really played rep since under 18s, played a couple of games for Western a few years ago, but not much since then," Rivett said.
"I was definitely surprised to get the call up, it was good.
"It was good to play around the other Group 10 players myself, it made it a lot easier."
Group 10 was in the match at half-time, being locked at 6-all, and while Group 11 dominated possession in the second stanza to take the spoils, Rivett said his side still did well.
"It was a good turn out from a bunch of blokes that haven't played footy together before," he said.
"If we could've got the ball at the start of the second half, I reckon we could've gone a lot closer, but oh well, that's footy.
"Group 11 are known for their attack and speed, so that made it a bit harder.
"It was definitely a step up, they've got some unreal players in that team and it was definitely a lot harder than club footy."
It's club footy with Bathurst Panthers that is now Rivett's focus.
Rivett first played with Panthers in under 15s, then after a stint with Oberon, returned for his first season in under 18s.
He made his first grade debut with Panthers in 2018 and aside from one season playing in the Mid West Cup with Oberon when COVID-19 forced the cancellation of Group 10, he's been with the men in black ever since.
He's a player who Panthers captain-coach Jake Betts is happy to have in the number one jumper.
"He's probably the forgotten man a little bit, last year was probably the best year he's had for us, but even in the years prior to that, you could always count on him," Betts said.
Panthers' season began with a big 60-0 loss to Dubbo CYMS then a 34-6 defeat at the hands of Parkes.
But they opened their account in the last round with a 28-20 victory against St Pat's and Rivett hopes that will provide the younger members of Panthers' squad with some confidence.
"Round one killed us, being such a young team this year, losses like that to start the year are not ideal," Rivett said.
"There's not any easy games, especially against the Group 11 sides, they're all good teams. But I suppose it was good to get a bit of a reality check, it might have been a bit of a blessing in disguise.
"So we just needed a win I think. I'm not going to say we're back, but we're definitely headed in the right direction."
This Sunday Panthers will host their first official home game of the season, taking on Orange CYMS at Carrington Park.
The Orange side is currently sitting on the bottom of the Peter McDonald Premiership ladder without a win, having fallen to Dubbo Macquarie (52-12), Forbes (40-12) and Mudgee (34-18).
But Panthers and Orange CYMS have a history of close encounters and Rivett expects nothing different on Sunday.
"Since I've been at Panthers, I don't think it matters where you are coming on the ladder, it's always tough with CYMS," he said.
"I think we've only had one game that wasn't tight since 2018, it's always a hard game against.
"They'll be right, they've got a good team."
Sunday's match between Panthers and Orange CYMS at Carrington Park will kick-off at 2pm.
