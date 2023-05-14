THANK YOU - It isn't something we say to our mothers enough.
But 'thank you' was the message for all of the women who took part in the MacKillop College Mother's Day breakfast, on Friday, May 12.
In attendance at the breakfast were three generations of women - from grandmother, to mother, to daughter - and three generations of love, strength and appreciation.
Paula Cahill was present at the breakfast with her mother Maria King and her daughter Eloise Casey, and made an impromptu speech to the 400 people present at the event.
Her speech called for everybody to show appreciation to the mothers in their lives.
She also conveyed her many thanks to the staff at MacKillop College for their part in helping to raise her daughter, and step-daughters.
"My daughter is finishing year 12, and I've been a step mother of children here and I've been a mother of children here," she said.
"I'm just so grateful for the support we had from the school during that time.
"They didn't give up on us, and they've gone out of their way to try and support us, so I wanted to say thanks. We don't do that enough."
Ms Cahill was also extremely thankful for her children - the people who made her a mother- and her own mother.
"We're three generations of really strong women," she said.
"I'm so proud of my mum, and my daughters and my step son, and my step daughters."
This pride was radiating from Ms Cahill, who beamed when asked what motherhood means to her.
"Oh goodness, it means everything to me," she said.
"It's every emotion that you could ever feel. It's fear and it's joy and it's gratitude, and it's frustration, and it's everything all at once," she said.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
And it was clear from the response of Ms Cahill's daughter, Eloise Casey, that she was made to be a mother.
Eloise became quite emotional when she was talking about how much her mother means to her.
"She means more than the world to me ... and so does nan," she said with tears in her eyes.
"I wouldn't have anyone else in the world."
To show her appreciation to Ms Cahill, Eloise and her sister have organised some special surprises for Mother's Day.
The pair have planned to gift their mother a bunch of flowers, and will also be taking her out for brunch on the day.
"Though those are only small things, the amount of appreciation that I have for my mother, and the love I have for her, it just overtakes it all," Eloise said.
And for an early Mother's Day treat, Ms Cahill accompanied her own mother, Ms King, to Sydney to visit her siblings, to pay tribute to her own mother died at a young age.
"I lost my mother when I was 12, so I'd like to remember all the mothers who would have loved to be here, but aren't,"
The Western Advocate would like to wish a very happy Mother's Day to all the mums out there.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.