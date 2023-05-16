Western Advocate
Samuel Agalidis fined $300 for refusing to leave Bathurst pub

By Court Reporter
Updated May 16 2023 - 11:34am, first published 11:30am
A statue of Lady Justice holding scales. File picture
REFUSING to leave a club on a night out has resulted in hundreds of dollars in fines for a man, who told police he could easily pay the penalty.

