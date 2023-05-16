REFUSING to leave a club on a night out has resulted in hundreds of dollars in fines for a man, who told police he could easily pay the penalty.
Samuel Agalidis, 29, of Newcastle Street, Morisset, was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on May 10, 2023, for being an excluded person who stayed at the premises.
Agalidis was drinking at the Oxford Hotel in Bathurst on the evening of March 25, 2023 with a friend, court documents state.
Security and hotel management decided Agalidis had to be removed from the club due to his obviously alcohol-affected behaviour, so he was asked to leave.
The court heard Agalidis went out the front doors but stayed just outside and leant up against a retaining wall by the main entrance.
He was told to leave again by security but walked five metres up the road and stood near the entry to the poker machine room.
Police said they were patrolling William Street when they were waved down by security who asked their help to remove Agalidis, who at this point had become argumentative.
Agalidis was told by police he had to go further than 50 metres away from the hotel and he said "I don't care ... what? A little fine, couple hours work".
He was arrested and placed into the back of a police car and taken to Bathurst Police Station where he kept mocking the process and said he didn't care because he could "just pay the ticket".
Magistrate D Pearce found the charge against Agalidis proved in his absence and fined him $300.
