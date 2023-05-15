Western Advocate
Our History

Wattle we do to remember them? Plant trees in their honour, of course | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
May 15 2023 - 5:00pm
This Gregory photo from August, 1918 shows five young Bathurstians in Kings Parade, surrounded by wattle trees.
FIVE young Bathurstians squinting into the sun, three of whom are in their infantry uniforms possibly on leave from the battlefields overseas. World War I would be over in two and a half months. The two men at each side at the back are in civvies, possibly before heading for a local pub and a beer. The photo was taken in King's Parade by Mr Gregory in August, 1918. 

The wattle trees behind the group are in full bloom and one type of tree used frequently in and around Bathurst.

