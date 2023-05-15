The wattle trees behind the group are in full bloom and one type of tree used frequently in and around Bathurst.
Wattle was popular and recognised by many councils throughout NSW and the Bathurst City Council was no exception.
There are close to 1000 species found throughout Australia and commonly known as wattle, Acacia is the largest genus of vascular plants in Australia.
One type boasts being Australia's national floral emblem which is known as Acacia pycnantha, the Golden Wattle.
The various types of wattle were used for all sorts of things such as in the tanning industry.
There was even a day set aside to recognise our wattle.
Thus, the Wattle Day League had been established in Sydney in 1909.
The group held their annual general meeting of the NSW branch of the Wattle Day League, which was held at the Royal Society's House in Sydney with His Excellency the Governor, Sir Walter Davidson presiding.
The occasion was marked by a display of wattle, and a large and artistic 'golden wattle' poster issued by the Commonwealth Government formed a background for the platform.
Lady Davidson, who accompanied his excellency, was presented with a bouquet of wattle by Miss Joyce Froggatt.
At the time the object of the group was to have the wattle recognised as the Australian national flower and emblem of purity and brightness and to foster a wholesome Australian sentiment in the annual celebration of Wattle Day.
Wattle was looked upon as one of the most decorative trees in the world.
They would encourage school children throughout NSW to plant wattle trees and everything was also being done to assist those who were having avenues laid out in memory of fallen soldiers.
One noted occasion that saw wattle trees used extensively was for Bathurst's Memorial Drive.
It was a tribute to Bathurst's heroic sons during World War I.
The Bathurst Times stated that it was a fitting honour to a notable local movement to establish such a memorial.
The idea was Mr Fred Jennings whose strong personality took on the leader's part.
It was Fred's never-flagging energy and faith to bring the idea to fruition.
It was opened by the mayor, Alderman W.J. McPhillamy, in front of a huge concourse of people including many from distant centres.
Mr Jennings established the memorial on the Western Road in the heights of Bathurst overlooking the city.
The location it was felt was an ideal one with the drive extending for a mile and a quarter from the corner of Stewart and Brilliant Streets, to the crest of the hill near the cemetery.
It had been planted with some one thousand wattles and one didn't need a vivid imagination to stand on the hillcrest and look south-east over the plains to picture the charm the drive would have on Bathurstians within half a decade.
The Bathurst district had sent some thousands of our brave boys overseas to join the struggle.
Many of them played the hero's part, some gave their all, so the wattle memorial was to perpetuate this memory of those brave troops.
Tree guards were purchased to place between the wattle trees and on opening day all the tree guards were decorated with flowers, greenery and floral art muslin material and in some instances miniature flags, representing the various battalions to which the soldiers were attached.
Some of those on the Memorial Drive Committee were Messrs F. Jennings, W.E. Peacock, J.J. Sullivan, P. and H. Hansard, W. Bailey, W. McMillan, D. Cavanah, A. Rigby, J. Upjohn, D. Bullock, R. Martin and R. Pratley.
Mr Pierre Stapleton made a most capable secretary and Mr H. Hansard was the treasurer.
Hundreds of volunteers also helped out.
