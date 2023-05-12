IT DOESN'T matter whether we call them mum, mother, ma, grandma, nanna, oma, nonna, or even if we call them by name - all mums deserve to be celebrated on Mother's Day.
In order to properly honour the great work that all mums do, MacKillop College hosted a Mother's Day breakfast on Friday, May 12.
Approximately 400 people packed into the school hall on the day, to enjoy some tasty breakfast treats and the company of their nearest and dearest.
There was slice, croissants, fruit, quiche, muffins, and tea and coffee, which was all catered by the schools hospitality students.
To properly commemorate the morning, attendees joined together in prayer, and heard a speech from a Year 12 leader.
There was also a raffle on the day, where one mum was spoilt with a gift hamper.
