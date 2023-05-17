A PLEA for cigarettes turned into a violent attack on an elderly man's home, a court has heard after a 29-year-old smashed down the victim's door.
Jonathan Ball of Nurse Fox Close, Oberon, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on May 10, 2023 to three counts of intimation and one count of damaging property.
According to court documents, Ball went to a home on Jenolan Street in Oberon and demanded the victim sell him cigarettes but the person refused, so Ball threatened to slash his tyres.
When the victim was sitting in the lounge room 15 minutes later, he heard a loud bang and Ball yelling out. He stood in the hallway to see what was happening and saw Ball standing at the front door with panels behind him.
Ball stepped back from the door and started calling out to the elderly victim, who was nearing 70 at the time, and asking him to go outside and fight.
"I don't have to prove anything to you," the victim said to a shirtless Ball.
Police went to Ball's home on Nurse Fox Close about 1.20pm where he was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
Once he had been taken from the Oberon home, a relative went to meet with police and let them inside to check for any more damage.
The woman noticed her computer was turned on with Ball still logged into his Facebook, where he had earlier threatened another person and said "I kicked [victim's] door in two hours ago keep playing".
Ball was spoken to by police at the station around 2.50pm where he admitted to making the threats on social media and blamed other people for the entire situation, court documents said.
Legal Aid solicitor Keith Kuan, who represented Ball, explained to the court his client had no previous criminal history, which entitled him to a lesser sentence.
After taking Mr Kuan's submission into account, Magistrate D Pearce placed Ball on a community correction order for two years and made orders to protect the initial victim.
"If you breach this Apprehended Violence Order, you may be sent to jail," Mr Pearce warned.
