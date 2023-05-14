BATHURST Regional Council is set to incur a $500,000 increase to the costs it pays as part of the Emergency Service Levy (ESL), and to say staff and councillors are not happy is an understatement.
A mayoral minute has been prepared for the May 17 ordinary meeting of council, requesting that council write to a long list of people in authority to express strong opposition to the "damaging" increase in costs.
The ESL is a cost imposed on councils and insurance policy holders to fund the emergency services budget in NSW.
The majority is paid as part of insurance premiums, with a further 11.7 per cent funded by councils and 14.6 per cent funded by the NSW Government.
Mayor Robert Taylor, in his mayoral minute, said the ESL "represents cost shifting at its worse, as it is imposed on councils without any mechanism for councils to recover costs".
The levy increase for 128 councils in NSW in the 2023-24 financial year amounts to almost $77 million, with the total cost imposed on the local government sector increasing from $143 million in the current financial year to $219 million next year.
This represents a 53.1 per cent increase, which Cr Taylor said completely dwarfs the IPART baseline rate peg of 3.7 per cent for 2023-24, and Bathurst council's own rate increase of 3.8 per cent.
Bathurst council will need to contribute $1,491,010 to the ESL, an increase of $501,738.
"This amounts to 43.4 per cent of the expected increase in rate income for 2023-24," Cr Taylor said.
"The timing of this development is particularly challenging for councils as it comes so late in the local government budgeting cycle, well after IPART's rate determination for the coming financial year.
"All councils strongly support a well-funded emergency services sector and the critical contribution of emergency services workers and volunteers (many of whom are councillors and council staff).
"However, it is essential that these services be supported through an equitable, transparent and sustainable funding model."
In his mayoral minute, Cr Taylor is recommending council resolve to write to the state's treasurer, the Minister for Emergency Services, the Minister for Local Government and the local state Member.
The letter would express council's strong opposition to the NSW Government's last-minute decision to impose an enormous Emergency Services Levy (ESL) cost increase on councils for 2023-24 by scrapping the ESL subsidy for councils, and at a time after council has publicly advertised its operational plan and annual budget to the community.
It would also note the consequence of the increase, which is that council's rate increase to provide essential community services and infrastructure has been significantly eroded, and advise that the government's decision may or will lead to a reduction in important local services and/or the cancellation of necessary infrastructure projects.
If council resolves to do as Cr Taylor recommends, it would call on the NSW Government to take immediate action to:
Council would also write to the chair of the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal and the President of Local Government NSW regarding the situation.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
