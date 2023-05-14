Western Advocate
Mayoral minute requests Bathurst council fight Emergency Service Levy cost increase

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
May 15 2023 - 4:30am
Bathurst Regional Council. Picture file
BATHURST Regional Council is set to incur a $500,000 increase to the costs it pays as part of the Emergency Service Levy (ESL), and to say staff and councillors are not happy is an understatement.

