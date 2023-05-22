Western Advocate
Home/What's On/Family and Kids

Mother's Day breakfast at MacKillop College, Bathurst

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated May 22 2023 - 3:01pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

HUNDREDS of mums, grandmothers, daughters and sons hurried into the hall at MacKillop College, on Friday, May 12, for a Mother's Day breakfast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.