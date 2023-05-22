HUNDREDS of mums, grandmothers, daughters and sons hurried into the hall at MacKillop College, on Friday, May 12, for a Mother's Day breakfast.
The breakfast was all about celebrating the amazing work of all mums, whether they be new mums, single mums, mother figures, adopted mums or even those mums who have gone before us.
The breakfast was catered by the schools hospitality students, and there was a variety of tasty treats up for grabs, including croissants, cake, and tea and coffee.
A senior student addressed the crowd on the day, and urged everyone to say thank you to their mums.
She also encouraged attendees to do something everyday to show appreciation to their mothers, and not just on Mother's Day.
