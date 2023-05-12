SHE'S only 15, she's only played two full games in women's Central West Premier League Hockey, but St Pat's goalkeeper Georgia Baillie has a clear message for defending champions Lithgow Panthers.
It's a message of determination, it's a message of confidence. It's a message that reads "I'm here to win it."
It's that sort of attitude that made Baillie the best candidate to fill the role left vacant by former premiership winning goalkeeper Lilli-Rae Campbell for 2023.
Baillie knows there is plenty of pressure on her now being the Saints' number one shot blocker, but as a goalkeeper the teenager is used to pressure.
"Stepping up into Lilli's shoes is a big thing for me and trying to fill them, I was a little bit nervous at first," Baillie said.
"But I went out and thought 'I'm 15 and I've got a premier league first spot, it's going to be bloody awesome'.
"I'm very proud of myself that I've been able to fill those shoes."
It was last season, when she was 14, that Baillie made her debut in Premier League against Orange CYMS. It's a match that the Saints won 2-1.
But Baillie had already been facing older, more experienced players in Bathurst first grade for the Saints.
Baillie also had representative experience on her resume, one that she has added two national championships appearances to already in 2023.
She lined up for the NSW Blues at the under 15s indoor nationals and was part of the under 15s state side which claimed bronze at field hockey nationals in Darwin.
At that tournament in Darwin Baillie was tasked with denying some of the best emerging attacking players in the country.
But she also got a taste of being at the other end of the field, acting as striker in the play-off for third after NSW was hit hard by injuries.
"I had my half in goals done, so I got off after the first half and thought 'Okay, I'm done now. I can relax but be ready in case anything else happens keeper-wise'," she said.
"Then my coach turned around and asked if I had any experience on the field and I said I'd had a little bit, but not a lot. She asked me to take my pads off and if I had a stick.
"So I jumped on and just sat up the top and had a good time. I think I touched the ball twice, but it was very fun.
"It was good experience and good to come away with that under belt. Everyone's been saying 'Oh it's the new striker for New South Wales', it's very funny."
When it comes to premier league this season, Baillie played her first full match last Saturday given the Saints had the round one bye.
It resulted in a 2-alll draw against Orange United, but more importantly, it helped Baillie build more confidence.
"I was a little bit nervous, but we had the Kables come back. Having them and Mish [Somers] and all the girls from last year there I thought 'Okay, we've got the bones, we can build from this, it will be good and I'm excited for it'," she said.
"I'd played with and against the United girls at indoor in Orange on Wednesday nights, so I kind of knew what they were doing and when they came towards the goal, what they would do with it.
"There were a few pretty good ones that I saved, the two shots that went in were saves I should've made, but we don't make them all. I was just 'Okay, move on and make sure you get the next one'."
This Saturday the challenge Baillie faces is even bigger as she will square up to Panthers - the side which beat the Saints in last year's grand final.
Since winning that premiership, Lithgow has wasted little time stamping its authority on season 2023.
In the opening fortnight the Panthers have defeated Orange United 4-1 and Souths 5-0.
But that record doesn't intimidate Baillie.
"I'm very excited. I'm excited to get out there and show Lithgow what Pat's is made of," she said.
"Yes I'm a 15-year-old keeper who has just come back from two state championships and I'm here to win it. I'm very determined to go in and try and help the girls get the win.
"We just need to do everything we normally do and go in with a level head and just play the game."
That game, to be played in Lithgow, will start at 1.30pm.
In Saturday's other women's premier league action, Orange United hosts Bathurst City at 12.30pm while Parkes United is at home to Souths, with that clash to commence at 1.40pm.
