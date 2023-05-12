Western Advocate
St Pat's 15-year-old goalkeeper Georgia Baillie is relishing Central West Premier League Hockey role

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated May 12 2023 - 7:08pm, first published 6:30pm
She's been a NSW under 15s representative already this year, now Georgia Baillie is goalkeeper tasked with shot-blocking for St Pat's. Picture by Phil Blatch

SHE'S only 15, she's only played two full games in women's Central West Premier League Hockey, but St Pat's goalkeeper Georgia Baillie has a clear message for defending champions Lithgow Panthers.

