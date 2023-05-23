WHILE for most the Royal Bathurst Show was a weekend of fun, for inmates at Bathurst Jail, it was an opportunity to rehabilitate, connect and contribute to the community.
In the week leading up to the show, which opened on May 5, a team of inmates led by Scott Keen, a senior community projects overseer with Corrective Services NSW, were working behind the scenes ensuring the show was set up and ready to go.
They also played a role after gates closed on the last day of the show.
Mr Keen, who is responsible for the team, which works with a number of not-for-profit organisations across the Central West, said the group do a great job.
"In community projects, we do work all over town and all around the area, pretty much anywhere inside the Bathurst municipality; we go to Rockley and do parks and gardens, and churches around town," he said.
Mr Keen said the preparation and pack up at the showground for the annual show was just one example of the work they do.
"We mow, whipper snip and build fences at the showground every year," he said.
"We've been doing the show for about 15 years; the inmates love being involved, helping to set it up.
"We take a crew down and set up for the show the week prior. We've been collectively setting up all the cattle yards for the 15 years. We spread all the hay and the bark chips and generally it's all hands on deck getting the show ready for the public.
"Once the show is over ... it's reversed, we pack it all up."
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Executive secretary of the Royal Bathurst Show, Brett Kenworthy, said the crew does an amazing job and is a big asset to the show society.
"We are great supporters of the Community Projects crew program out of the Bathurst Correctional Facility, run by Scott Keen," he said.
"It is a great program, it helps the guys reintegrate with the community, helps them work as a team and I've seen a number of cohorts really benefit from the program."
Mr Keen agreed, saying the program helps inmates to rehabilitate themselves on a number of levels.
"The current inmates have not been outside the wire for a few months, so it's an eye opener for them to get back into the community," he said.
"The get to interact with the other workers, it helps them feel part of the community, and it's different when they are inside; they are part of the green community but not part of the outside.
"The way I look at it, a lot of the inmates, depending on their crime, they have been trying to live on the fringe of community. Doing this gets them out to work, and they get to speak to regular people, everyday people not an officer, and it makes them feel back part of the community rather than on its fringe."
Mr Keen said the inmates really enjoy being part of the program, and line up every morning to be included.
"I get new inmates come up to me and want to be part of it... but I've only got so many spaces."
He said the selection process is very highly contested, and to get an off complex work order, the inmate must be among the best of the best.
He said many of them take the skills they learn in the program and use them on the outside, when they finish their sentence.
"I had a bloke with me well over a year, he had turned 21 in jail and was 22 when he got out," Mr Keen said.
"On the day he left, he said to me, 'You know, Mr Keen, I know I haven't always done the right thing and I know that's why I'm in jail, and drugs have played a big part of my life. But when I get out I'm not interested in that'.
"He said, 'You've taught me all this stuff and you're the most significant adult in my life'.
"I just went, 'Wow'."
"So I think you do make a difference to these guys, to be told that by a young fellow, it was humbling."
He said in his 24 years in corrections, this program was one of the best.
"It creates a pathway of work and feeling accepted by the community, and, I have to say, the community in Bathurst is really awesome for accepting these blokes out in the workforce," he said.
"Because of the dog program (Dogs for Diggers) they see the inmates out helping.
"It's a win-win and, if we can get these blokes out and make them better neighbours, then we've really done our jobs well."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.