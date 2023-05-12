I read in your paper that councillor Warren Aubin chooses "bright shiny objects" over established town planning, and, that Mr Aubin warns Bathurst of being left in the "18th Century".
The Western Advocate of May 3, 2023 reported 'Trouble at mill', referring to the recent Bathurst council meeting which approved the Tremain's Mill concept DA in Keppel Street.
Cr Aubin spoke in favour and indicated he was happy to throw out Bathurst's established planning rules when a developer comes along and offers a new bright shiny object.
"I think we should be taking in these bright shiny objects and making them part of our city," he said.
Not only demeaning modern day Bathurst, he also demonstrated his lack of historical knowledge about our heritage city, because Bathurst wasn't established until the 19th Century - err, Proclamation Day celebrates May 7, 1815, Mr Aubin.
Also, a prominent Bathurst citizen spoke to council at the meeting, and accused them of a "double standard" when it comes to applying the rules, particularly over approving a 200-plus car parking space shortfall at the mill.
This is a big beef amongst many in the Bathurst community.
Why have rules in our LEP and DCP, rules developed by the community, when they are thrown aside by our leaders when it suits their personal beliefs, but not necessarily the community's beliefs?
We elect these people thinking they will uphold community views, not to push their personal agendas.
If the established rules do not suit, then the correct way forward is to propose a change in the rules and put the proposition into the public sphere for consultation and feedback, not to allow departures in through the back door.
Councillors should make it very clear where they stand on this issue when seeking election.
