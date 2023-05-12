Western Advocate
There's rules for a reason, and council should stick to them | Letter

By Sandy Bathgate
May 13 2023 - 8:30am
Elements of the concept development application for Tremain's Mill, recently supported by Bathurst council, have some in the community concerned.
I read in your paper that councillor Warren Aubin chooses "bright shiny objects" over established town planning, and, that Mr Aubin warns Bathurst of being left in the "18th Century".

