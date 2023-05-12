There's a link between climate change and ocean acidity

Many people may wonder what climate change has to do with the acidification of the world's oceans.
Scientists have known for many years that, since the start of the industrial revolution, the amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) being released into the atmosphere - mainly because of the activities of humans - has greatly increased.
As world oceans absorb about 30 per cent of the CO2 increases, this reduces the pH of the sea water that leads to ocean acidification.
Since the late 1980s, 95 per cent of the open ocean surface water has become more acidic.
Oceans today are about 30 per cent more acidic than pre-industrial revolution levels.
Scientists calculate that by the year 2100 world oceans could be 150 per cent more acidic, affecting half of all marine life.
As the livelihoods of billions of people across the globe depend on what the oceans can provide, this is an indication of considerable magnitude that human induced climate change must be countered with great urgency.
