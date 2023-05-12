THE Great Western Highway is closed in both directions following a crash between two buses.
Police are currently at the scene of the two-vehicle crash at Warrimoo, at Sun Valley Road, between Springwood and Blaxland.
Police have been told one bus - containing 15 passengers - and another bus - containing 10 passengers - collided on the Great Western Highway, about 4.15pm on Friday, May 12.
NSW Ambulance paramedics are assessing a number of people, with two children being taken to Westmead Children's Hospital for treatment to minor injuries.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
A further five children are being taken to Nepean Hospital for minor injuries and assessment.
One male driver has also been taken to Nepean Hospital for treatment to a shoulder injury.
Officers attached to Blue Mountains Police Area Command have commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
The Great Western Highway remains closed in both directions with local diversions in place. A contraflow lane is expected to put in place shortly. For the latest traffic updates, please visit www.livetraffic.com.
