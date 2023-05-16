STANNIES students had some very special guests at school with them to celebrate Mother's Day a little early.
St Stanislaus' College welcomed mums, grandmothers, sisters and other family members to the school for a Mother's Day mass and a lunch.
Following the formalities of the mass, a slide show played featuring hundreds of photos of students with their mothers.
Whether it's because their mums let them play video games, because they cook good food, or the hours of travelling too and from different events, all the boys were very thankful to the loving ladies in their lives.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Stannies student Isaac Giles said he loves his mum "because she's just so caring and supports me in everything I do."
While young Caleb Hagney said he loves his mum because "she's always been there when I've needed her and she tries as hard as she can to come to as much as she can."
A Western Advocate representative attended the Mother's Day celebrations at Stannies and captured some of the smiling faces.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.