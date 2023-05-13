PRIDE amongst frustration - that is what St Pat's coach Bec Clayton felt on Saturday afternoon after her side went down fighting against Central West Premier League Hockey powerhouse Lithgow Panthers.
Just as was the case in last year's women's premier league grand final, it was Panthers who came away with the win, making it three on the trot for 2023 as they downed St Pat's 2-1.
Panthers dominated the attacking chances with 11 penalty corners across the hour-long contest on their home turf.
They looked threatening when using their width to stretch the Saints and just as dangerous when playing direct.
In contrast Panthers' weight of possession and being on the wrong end of a lopsided penalty count caused frustration for the Saints.
They spent seven minutes of the contest a player short as that frustration led to a green and yellow card being produced.
However, Clayton was able to feel pride as not only did her side manage to restrict the competition's best attacking outfit to just a pair of goals, but they pinched one back with 10 to go and pressed for the draw.
"It was absolutely trying and a lot of things went against us, but the girls kept showing up," she said.
"Last week they [Lithgow] scored five goals, so I'm super happy with how we did. It was tough and to only go down 2-1 was a really good effort.
"Georgia [Baillie] saved heaps of goals there, so considering the pressure that we were under, I'm really proud of the girls."
In the first half that pressure included facing five penalty corner plays against a side which had scored nine goals in the opening fortnight of competition.
Though Erin Burns tucked the last of those in on the right post to give Panthers a 1-0 half-time lead, there were some good moments in defence for the Saints.
Baillie made a nice glove save to block an Amelia Leard drag-flick - an effort she repeated twice in the second half.
Experienced fullback Lucy Weal made a number of strong challenges inside the circle to prevent shots, while on penalty corner plays Carly Hagney applied good pressure as first runner.
Still, some of that defensive pressure the Saints found themselves under was due to Panthers being harder on the ball.
Clayton stressed to her players at the break the importance of winning and then retaining possession.
"Lithgow, they trap everything, you can't push anything through them and they're hard on the ball. That's what I said to the girls at half-time, they're beating us because we're not being physical enough and not getting to the ball first," the coach said.
"We were letting them get the ball and making them look good, so we had to start winning that battle."
Four minutes into the second half Panthers struck again via a penalty corner play, this time Elissa Marshall finding the mark.
But after that the Saints rallied.
Though the Saints still conceded penalties and Panthers had more chances, the closest the hosts got in the final 25 minutes of play was Rylee Millar hitting the post.
The Saints pulled a goal back with 10 minutes to go when Lily Kable surged through the midfield and played Macey Fulton in behind the defence.
With 82 second remaining the Saints finally earned their first penalty corner of the contest and while the Panthers' defence stood firm, it showed Clayton the fighting qualities of her side.
"They didn't put their heads down, they kept trying, and they came away with the goal at the end. So I'm super proud of that," she said.
