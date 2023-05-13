Western Advocate
Lithgow Panthers get the points, but Pat's fight hard in Central West Premier League Hockey clash

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated May 14 2023 - 9:59am, first published 9:00am
Saints defender Lorin Nobes clears the ball away from goal in Saturday's Central West Premier League Hockey clash with Lithgow Panthers. Picture by Anya Whitelaw
Saints defender Lorin Nobes clears the ball away from goal in Saturday's Central West Premier League Hockey clash with Lithgow Panthers. Picture by Anya Whitelaw

PRIDE amongst frustration - that is what St Pat's coach Bec Clayton felt on Saturday afternoon after her side went down fighting against Central West Premier League Hockey powerhouse Lithgow Panthers.

