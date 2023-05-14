Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Good News

Boys to the Bush Bathurst gala night a success at Panthers Leagues Club

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated May 14 2023 - 1:28pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Boys to the Bush founder Adam Demamiel pleased with the first Bathurst gala night. Picture by Amy Rees
Boys to the Bush founder Adam Demamiel pleased with the first Bathurst gala night. Picture by Amy Rees

FROM teaching young boys to clean their teeth, to helping young men secure jobs, those were the stories shared at the inaugural Boys to the Bush Bathurst ball.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.