St Pat's get out of jail with six seconds to spare against Parkes

A YOUTHFUL and energised Parkes United side looked set to leave Bathurst with a draw to their name in Saturday's men's Central West Premier League Hockey clash against a St Pat's side who weren't quite putting things together.
That was until the Saints earned themselves a penalty stroke with just six seconds remaining.
Saints' Tyler Willott converted in the high pressure scenario to give the hosts a 2-1 victory at Bob Roach Field, leaving them to breathe a huge sigh of relief after a scrappy game.
St Pat's weren't having too much trouble getting themselves towards the Parkes circle throughout the game but their finishing left plenty to be desired.
Saints coach Niel Howard said his side were also wasteful with possession at times.
"It was like a get out of jail moment with that stroke at the end," he said.
"You've got to give it to Parkes. They played really well. Our basics let us down. We ended up with 57 turnovers for the game. Our passing in traffic let us down a fair bit.
"We defended really well and played around the back really well. It was just up front where we were a little bit rushed."
Pat's got themselves up early but couldn't build much momentum after the goal, and instead it was Parkes who managed to level things back up before quarter time.
The lack of any goals for almost three quarters that followed weren't from a lack of circle penetrations, especially in the case of St Pat's.
Willott's last gasp stroke was the culmination of all that pressure eventually breaking through.
Howard believes the game will serve as a good lesson for how his side can be more clinical in front of goal for the future.
"We created plenty of opportunities. We probably could have won the game 5-1 but we didn't capitalise on those chances," he said.
"The last two or three years that we've played Parkes it's always been a tight dogfight, and there's often only been one or two goals in it.
"I'm not sure what Parkes have over us but we always seem to struggle against them.
"We just need to work on our basics. They were on point against Lithgow two weeks ago but they weren't in this game. That just comes down to more training."
The win maintains the Saints' perfect start to the season after they accounted for Lithgow Storm 4-0 in round one.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
