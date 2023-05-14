A MASTERCLASS from Bathurst Bulldogs skipper Peter Fitzsimmons helped his side put away hosts Cowra Eagles comfortably in Saturday's Blowes Cup clash.
Fitzsimmons picked up four tries and an assist in the Bulldogs' 54-12 win over last season's minor premiers, with the Bulldogs captain enjoying the spoils from his individual efforts and those of his fellow forwards.
Bulldogs have picked up wins against all five other opponents to start their season and have marked themselves as the clear team to beat after Saturday's latest success.
The big negative to come out of the match for Bulldogs was a suspected broken arm to Hunter Davis, with scans soon to reveal to extent of his injury.
Bulldogs coach Dean Oxley said Fitzsimmons has enjoyed many great games for his side but his latest one ranks as one of his best.
"He was our player's player, with four tries and setting another one up. It was a real milestone game for him," he said.
"He led from the front. Obviously our scrum is going well and he got three of those tries off the back of that dominant scrum, but he's also just been scoring tries in general play and setting tries up because his ball running has been exceptional."
Oxley said the scoreline disguised the fact that a rebuilding Eagles side really took the game to the Bathurst men, especially on the defensive end.
"It was really pleasing to see the progression of this new team. The intensity and tempo of this game was great, and we got off to a really good start," he said.
"We were trying to put them away but to Cowra's credit they just kept coming and their defence was brutal right until the very last play.
"We had withstand that for a long time, and we knew that was coming. They're a proud rugby town. I was very happy with our boys and the way that they've gelled with this system.
"We learned throughout last year, where we had to get better with the system, whereas they're a long way ahead at this stage."
It's been a rough season for the rebuilding Eagles team, who finished minor premiers last year but were bundled out of finals with back-to-back losses.
Oxley said it was good to see the Eagles keeping a positive attitude despite the change of circumstances, and he's hopeful that the team can get themselves back into the mix sooner rather than later.
"Their physicality around the breakdown really tested us, so we had to get the message out there to prepare for the collision. The collision was probably the biggest we had all year, and we turned over the ball a bit early," he said.
"Cowra were committed and connected and they never went away. While we found space at various times, it was about deception and numbers more than fatigue.
"Cowra's going through a rebuilding year. From talking to a couple of players after the game they've been able to take some steps forward, which is great for the competition.
"They're critical for the Blowes Cup competition. They finished minor premiers last year and won the year before that. We need them to rebound and rebuild, which is easier said than done, so we really appreciated the standard of football that they brought."
