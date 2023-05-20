Western Advocate
St Stanislaus' College boys treat their motherly role models to lunch

By Amy Rees
May 20 2023 - 5:00pm
WHETHER they were a mum, grandmother, sister or just a motherly role model, the St Stanislaus' College boys treated the women they love on Friday, May 12, in honour of Mother's Day.

