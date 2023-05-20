WHETHER they were a mum, grandmother, sister or just a motherly role model, the St Stanislaus' College boys treated the women they love on Friday, May 12, in honour of Mother's Day.
A special Mother's Day mass was held at the school, before guests were able to mingle and enjoy a lovely lunch put on by Stannies staff and students.
The ladies were all made to feel special, with the boys all sharing how much their mothers mean to them and why they love them.
"There's lots of reasons, I can't pick one. She's just a caring, beautiful woman and I don't know where I'd be without her," student Dylan Thurston said.
While Kurt Lansom, who was joined by his mum and grandma said, "There's plenty of reasons. She does a lot of stuff for me and so does my Nan. They're always there for me and always supportive."
A Western Advocate representative attended the event.
