IF you're renting a property and need advice, VERTO is the organisation to turn to.
A not-for-profit apprenticeship, employment, training and community services organisation, VERTO, has retained the right to deliver tenancy help and assistance advice and advocacy throughout the region until 30 June, 2028.
Announced by the NSW Government, VERTO was successful in tendering for the Tenants' Advice and Advocacy Program (TAAP) in Bathurst, Orange, Albury, Goulburn and Wagga Wagga.
"VERTO has run this program since 1993, so to again be entrusted by the NSW Government to help some of our local community's most vulnerable tenants is something we're very proud of," VERTO CEO Ron Maxwell said.
"Since running this program we have helped and fought for the rights of thousands of local tenants, and we look forward to five more years of helping thousands more."
VERTO's free South Western Tenants' Advice service helps tenants better understand rental rules and regulations, and their responsibilities as a tenant. Specially trained consultants can also help with any issues that arise with landlords or property managers.
Some of the assistance available through this program includes:
Free confidential advice
Face to face consultations
Advice and representation at the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal for eligible tenants
Referrals to other community services to assist with any other barriers
Access to a range of resources including sample templates
Access to community education sessions on tenancy law.
For more information about VERTO's South West Tenants' Advice service, phone 1300 483 786, or visit https://www.verto.org.au/our-services/tenants-advice-and-advocacy
