Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Advice service helps tenants better understand rental rules and regulations

Updated May 15 2023 - 10:15am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VERTO CEO Ron Maxwell.
VERTO CEO Ron Maxwell.

IF you're renting a property and need advice, VERTO is the organisation to turn to.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.