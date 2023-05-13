Veteran prop Josh Tremain rates Orange City's 19-17 derby win over Orange Emus as one of the best of his career.
That fact is unsurprising when you consider the last time he tasted victory against their fierce rivals was way back in 2014.
Tremain was at the coalface for the Lions as they marked their 50th anniversary celebrations by outscoring Emus three tries to two at Pride Park on Saturday, May 13.
It was City's first derby win against Emus since 2015.
With former players flying in for the game and the club's celebratory ball, Tremain said the players were never going to let down those who had built the club.
"That one was right up there with some of the best wins I've been involved in," he said.
"To have our 50-year ball week and all the old boys there, some travelled from as far as New Zealand and even Holland.
"To get a win in front of them was amazing.
"It was pretty emotional and it got us up. There was a lot of chat from the old boys, a bit of wisdom and that certainly helped."
The round five Blowes Cup match ebbed and flowed with City carrying a 19-14 lead into the break. They would hold their nerve through the next 40 with Emus only able to notch a penalty goal.
Tremain said while belief was high heading into the clash there was still a "mountain" of work required.
"You could feel the nerves, there was a lot of tension," he said.
"Even myself I feel like I've played a million games but I was very nervous. Deep down I knew we could do it but it was a very big mountain climb."
With two wins to their name (two more than 2022) City sit in fourth place, a position Tremain said they couldn't let slip.
"It's given us a lot of belief," he said.
"It was a huge, huge win. They are a very classy side. It was a very proud moment to beat them.
"We've made a bit of a statement now we just have to carry on with it.
"It would be disappointing to let something like that slip. The feeling amongst the group is great. Everyone is putting in everyone is buying in to what we're doing.
"We've turned a corner."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
