Central West Rugby: Orange City defeat Orange Emus in Blowes Cup to break eight-year derby drought

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated May 15 2023 - 7:10am, first published May 13 2023 - 11:00am
Orange Emus couldn't overcome their local rivals in a tense derby. Picture by Jude Keogh
Orange Emus couldn't overcome their local rivals in a tense derby. Picture by Jude Keogh

Veteran prop Josh Tremain rates Orange City's 19-17 derby win over Orange Emus as one of the best of his career.

