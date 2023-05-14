A CALEB Wardman double - prior to Saturday it was something St Pat's had never before witnessed in senior rugby league, but they're now hoping it happens more often following a small positional shuffle.
While Wardman was playing a familiar second row position as he crossed twice in the Saints' nine-try performance against Lithgow, this time he was on the same side of the field as halfback Willie Wright.
It was a small adjustment made by captain-coach Zac Merritt, but one which worked.
"Caleb Wardman, that was his best performance so far," Merritt said.
"We moved him over near Willie to try and get him in the game and be more aggressive there and he showed that with a couple of tries.
"He ran hard, that's what we wanted him to do, run hard and tackle hard. That's when he plays his best footy, when he's doing that, and he talks too, he's good at that."
Last season Wardman only scored twice across the entire Peter McDonald Premiership season and when he crossed in the first half of the Saints' clash with Lithgow at Tony Luchetti Sportsground, it was his first try in 379 days.
That try came from hitting the ball hard close to the line and busting through the defence.
Then, with just under an hour of the match gone, Wardman scored again. This time he bumped off two would-be tacklers before grounding the ball.
"I haven't scored two in awhile, I did it back in under 18s, I was playing hooker back then," Wardman said.
"Playing off Willie there, there's obviously a lot more ball going his way so it was nice to play there. Absolutely, I enjoyed it, it's just better to get ball in hand."
Wardman's second try came during a 20-minute period when the Saints produced the best attacking football of their Peter McDonald Premiership campaign thus far.
It killed off Lithgow's hopes of a comeback after the Wolves had gotten within two of the lead by being the first to score in the second half.
"We started that first 20 minutes off really well I thought and muscled up in our D [defence]," Wardman said.
"Then after those 20 minutes we fell away a bit. Our D is what has been letting us down, little, simple errors and discipline in play the ball and things like that.
"That second half we wanted to get those errors out of our game. I thought the first five minutes were a bit scrappy, we came out a bit flat, but after that we played pretty well."
As well as bagging his first double in the top grade for the Saints, Wardman also played the full match.
That's something he also wants to do more often as the season unfolds.
"It was good to get my hands on the ball more and get a full 80 under my belt again. I'm starting to get fitter as the season goes on," he said.
"It's not like me, I don't like to play the full 80, but it's good to get those minutes in the leg and work on that. I definitely want to be out there when we're winning, that's the main goal for the rest of the season."
