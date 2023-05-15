BATHURST City and Souths didn't get on the score sheet in their latest women's Central West Premier League Hockey games but each side came away with reasons to feel like they're making progress.
Both clubs went down 2-0 in their respective away fixtures on Saturday, with City being bested by Orange United and Souths unable to get past Parkes United.
It leaves City searching for their second win this year while the two blues are yet to get on the board after their three games so far.
City coach Mel Bestwick said a slow start set the tone for her team for the remainder of the match.
"Despite the fact we had a positive warm up we couldn't take it into the game and Orange came out firing," she said.
"We struggled to put our passes together in the early onset. That poor start unfortunately flowed on for longer than what we would have liked."
United scored in the second quarter and then put the game away when they doubled the lead in the fourth.
Bestwick said her side transferred the ball fairly well and created a couple of chances but they never developed any sort of great momentum.
"Our last pass let us down a lot of the time. We just couldn't put our shots away. Their two goals were not outstanding by any stretch of the imagination," she said.
"It was a frustrating game from both sides and that was felt from the Orange coach as well. It was a game that no-one could get themselves into. You can't take anything away from Orange, they deserved the points.
"We haven't managed to get the same team on the paddock over the first three weeks. We got into a break this weekend with a lot of our kids playing 18s state championships, and our team should be a lot more stable from here on in.
"We're still putting a lot of what we've been training on into our games, which is a big positive."
The feelings at the Souths camp were slightly more upbeat, with coach Scott Hanrahan believing that it was his team's best performance yet.
The score sat at 1-0 for the majority of the match before the hosts found the second goal with just a couple of minutes remaining.
"We went down but we were a lot better than what we've been. We controlled the ball well and had a few more opportunities. We just couldn't convert them," Hanrahan said.
"It was a pretty even tussle for a while and a pretty good contest. They're similar to us in that they've also got quite a few young players. Our young players stood up, and the score probably didn't show what the game was like."
"It was a great game right until the end when they got that second goal, which made it a bit too hard to come back from. There were some good signs for future weeks.
"We have a couple of weeks off now which gives us some time to work on a few things, plus we'll have a couple of players returning."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
