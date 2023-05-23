Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Harmony Jade Nash in Bathurst Court for having drugs in Kelso home

By Court Reporter
May 23 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harmony Jade Nash in Bathurst Local Court (pictured) for having drugs in her possession. File picture
Harmony Jade Nash in Bathurst Local Court (pictured) for having drugs in her possession. File picture

A WOMAN who saved her money to get drugs was left "extremely unhappy" after police took them from her home, a court has told.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.