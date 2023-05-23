A WOMAN who saved her money to get drugs was left "extremely unhappy" after police took them from her home, a court has told.
Harmony Jade Nash, 23, of McIntosh Place, Kelso, was convicted in Bathurst Local Court on May 10, 2023 after she pleaded guilty to having a prohibited drug in her possession.
Court documents state police were at Nash's home in Kelso in the early hours of February 4, 2023 for an unrelated matter when they were shown through the home.
While inside, they found a clear plastic bag of cannabis.
The court heard Nash admitted the drug was hers and said she had saved her money to buy it to calm her down.
Police said Nash was "extremely unhappy" about the drug being seized, which was later weighed at 14 grams.
Legal Aid solicitor Keith Kuan told the court during sentencing his client had an "extremely limited record" and asked Magistrate D Pearce to deal with Nash by way of a fine.
Magistrate D Pearce fined Nash $700 and ordered the drug to be destroyed.
